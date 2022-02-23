Here are some easy and quick-fixes for a hangover

Partied too hard last night? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Your liver is screaming at you, your head is banging – you’re a quivering wreck.

Whether it’s a greasy fry-up or pint of water we all have our remedies to shaking off that hangover, but what’s the best cure? There are plenty of options, from traditional home cures to science-approved tricks.

Here’s how to cure a hangover next time you find yourself shaking the morning after.

1. Sack puffy eyes

It’s your eyes that give away your ‘sins’. Combat those puffy eyes before you step out. The best way to do this is by dampening tea bags and applying them to your eyes. The caffeine in the tea will de-puff your eyes and the antioxidants found in tea leaves will reduce swelling and tighten the skin around the area.



2. Hydrate your skin

Alcohol is known to sap the skin of moisture. This means you wake up with dull, dry, and tired-looking skin the next morning. Fix this by gulping down plenty of water. However, the easiest way to get your glow back is to apply moisturizer generously over your face.



3. Banish bloodshot eyes

Red eyes again can spoil the camouflage/xxx. There are several eye drops available at the chemist that can drive away redness and dryness. Keep one handy.



4. Clear the fuzzy brain

Popping an aspirin is a good idea as it not only helps you get rid of the pounding headache but its anti-inflammatory properties will also combat the redness of your face and puffy eyes.



5. Apply blush and some bright lipstick

Pink tints on your cheeks can look fresh and healthy. Apply a pink or coral blush on the apples of your cheeks to get a rosy glow. Nude lips can make you look washed. Put on some bright lipstick to draw attention away from your face.