DIY aloe vera face masks for the perfect glow

The beauty industry widely acknowledges aloe vera as the elixir of hair and skincare. The plant extract or the white gel serves as the key ingredient, boasting antiseptic, antibacterial, anti-microbial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Packed with various minerals, fatty acids, and vitamins, pure aloe vera gel not only boosts collagen production but also combats acne, pimples, and breakouts. Applying aloe vera mask directly to sunburns provides a cooling and soothing effect.

Many Indian households have aloe vera plants due to their easy and convenient maintenance. If you doubt the purity of store-bought aloe vera gel, you can always use directly extracted gel from plants on your face and hair, combining it with other naturally occurring ingredients.

Aloe Vera + Turmeric + Honey

This paste brightens and rejuvenates dull skin. Aloe vera, with its multifaceted benefits, and turmeric, known for its skin-purifying and healing properties, enhance skin texture and reduce the likelihood of acne breakouts. Honey, a superb moisturizing agent, complements the mixture.

Aloe Vera + Apple Cider Vinegar

While a decade ago, the use of apple cider vinegar was a hidden secret, it has now surged in popularity in the skincare industry. Beyond skincare, it is often consumed with warm water on an empty stomach for weight loss, digestion, blood sugar regulation, and toxin elimination. Apple cider vinegar serves as a gentle exfoliator, removing dead skin cells and lightening skin pigmentation. However, due to its acidic properties, it is advisable not to keep the mask on for an extended period.

Aloe Vera + Banana + Honey

The healthy fats in bananas, combined with the anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties of honey, result in hydrated and supple skin. This aloe vera face mask is an excellent solution for combatting dry and patchy skin during winters, retaining moisture, and nourishing the skin.

Aloe Vera + Coconut Oil

Coconut oil and DIY masks complement each other seamlessly. Aloe vera, combined with coconut oil, effectively moisturizes the skin. Both ingredients promote collagen production, aiding the skin in retaining elasticity and reducing fine lines. Additionally, coconut oil and aloe vera help eliminate free radicals and decrease the likelihood of breakouts.

These masks are easy to make and consistent use will yield positive results. However, it is always advisable to conduct a patch test before using any specific product, regardless of its source.