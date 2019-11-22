On November 17, the bright day brought some cheer and the crowd back to the Jaipur Polo Grounds. While the Polo season had begun in the national capital and a few matches were held at the JPG in the last few weeks, none could draw a good crowd due to Delhi’s poor air quality.

But, the finals of Indian Masters Polo 2019, which was played on Sunday, saw a heavy footfall, including diplomats, industrialists, polo lovers, and many more, spending their day, watching a fantastic match between Sona Pola and Rajnigandha Achievers.

While Sona Polo won the six-chukker match, there were some other things too that caught everyone’s attention. It was none other than Disha Batra’s hospitality lounge ‘Lusso’ that offered a wide range of facilities to the guests.

The luxurious lounge with personalised butlers, delicacies, and champagne bottles for every table was the conversation point among the guests at the match. This is something that happened for the first time.

Everyone got amazed by such warm hospitality that they received during the polo match. Besides, the lounge was appreciated by all.

Check out pics: