Be it a brand loyalty or their love for fashion, Bollywood celebrities are hardly seen repeating their ensembles. The celebs are always on the go and that one thing that their fans cannot get enough of is their choice of outfits. However, there is one Bollywood ‘Jodi’ who never minds wearing the same outfit in a different way and flaunts it like a pro. That Bollywood couple is none other than that of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The couple is out to seek blessings from the divine and the reason is their wedding anniversary. On November 14, the duo celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple kicked off their day by offering prayers at the Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

On Friday morning, the couple went to Amritsar’s Golden Temple. Deepika took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures of her and Ranveer from the holy shrine. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes (sic).”

In the pictures, Deepika can be seen wearing a maroon, heavily embroidered dress. To a surprise, the actress had repeated the ensemble from her ‘chooda ceremony’. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, looked dapper in a floral ethnic suit with Nehru jacket.

The power couple shared a series of pictures as part of their Instagram stories too. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a private affair at Lake Como in 2018, post which the couple hosted several receptions in India.