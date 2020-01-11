Vitamin D is beneficial to health. Some people are able to get enough of it from sunlight alone but others may need to make lifestyle changes or take supplements to prevent its deficiency. You can get vitamin D from certain foods also but in a small amount. However, you can get a good amount of this vitamin from mushrooms which are the only vegan non-fortified dietary source of vitamin D. Several other minerals that may be difficult to get from a vegan diet, such as, selenium, potassium, copper, iron and phosphorus are available in mushrooms. To incorporate mushroom into your daily diet, you can try this recipe of ‘creamy mushroom’ in delectable gravy.

Serves: 4-5

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

Mushrooms: 750 grams

Onion: 2

Garlic cloves: 10

Ginger paste: 1 tsp

Tomato: 5 (large)

Green chillies: 2

Kasoori methi: 2 tbsp

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Coriander powder: 2 tsp

Tomato ketchup: 2 tbsp

Garam masala: 1/3 tsp

Salt: to taste

Coriander leaves: a handful

Oil: 2 tbsp

Fresh cream: 1/2 cup

Method

Wash mushrooms thoroughly. Cut them into four pieces. Finely chop onion, garlic and green chillies. Make puree of tomatoes in a food processor. Heat oil in a pan. Add finely chopped garlic and ginger paste. Saute for a minute. Add finely chopped onion and saute until golden brown. Add tomato puree and kasoori methi. Mix well and cook on low flame until the gravy leaves oil on the sides. Add red chilli powder, coriander powder and salt. Mix well. Add chopped mushrooms and give a good stir. Cover the pan and cook on medium-low flame for 30 minutes until the mushrooms become soft. Remove the lid. Add tomato ketchup and fresh cream. Saute for five minutes on low flame. Turn off the flame. Add garam masala and finely chopped coriander leaves. Mix well. Serve hot with chapatti, paratha or naan.

This dish is easy to prepare and it provides a range of nutrients. Mushrooms can be a healthful addition to a varied diet.