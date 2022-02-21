From Comfy Flats to Statement Heels: Footwear every woman must have in her shoe rack

It can be very tempting to purchase the latest trending or chic pair of shoes that catches your eye. You swear to yourself that this time you’ll wear them all year round, but you finally have to admit that most of the shoes you end up buying, struggle to be worn once or even twice before it’s out of style. The next thing you know, you don’t have any classic shoes that are well-suited for most of your outfits.

It’s very easy to fall into the trap of trend-driven styles and forget the long game. We’ve compiled a list below of the top footwear which are integral for every woman. These are key investments that never go out of style! Invest in a high-quality pair that will last you a lifetime and wear season after season with every outfit in your closet.

Slippers

These easy-wear flip flops can ideally be used inside your home, to run small errands and to a beach party with your beach coverups. The printed thongs add up to its style elements to make sure your slippers are not boring.

Mules

Mules are footwear that doesn’t have a back so that you can put them on easily even if you are in a hurry. Here is a sporty one with a breathable mesh upper that claims to deliver high performance, durability, and great comfort.

Ballet Flats

No, you don’t have to learn ballet to wear them. Ballet flats can be your perfect pick to team it up with a pretty frock, frilled skirt, or any playful silhouette to look cool and comfy in it. It can be the best replacement for your pumps if heels are not your thing!

Running shoes

Round toe, lace-up shoes with rubber soles and foam footbed can accelerate your workout sessions to a more productive one. They make sure your foot is protected well during the extreme activities you indulge in.

Sliders

Slide into them and walk comfortably by the pool, bathroom, indoors, or even to water your plants in the garden. They are trendy and the floral design on them gives them a beautiful look.

Pumps

These 3.5-inch heels can be your best friend to walk the style to your work, date night, or parties. They go well with formal attire or even sarees to craft up an interesting picture.

Sandals

Want something easy yet stylish? Well, these sandals are the winning choice to walk comfortably also to look uber cool in them. These all-purpose sandals are a must-have in your footwear rack. You can wear them to your school, college or office.

Wedges

To bring a sensuous spin to your outfit, wear these fashionable heels. They come with a strappy tie-up detail and transparent upper to flaunt your feet in the best possible way. The eye-catching design offers an everyday fresh look in all seasons and compliments both ethnic and western wear.