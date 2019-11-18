With the change in climate happening all around us, skin issues commonly pop up due to a fall in temperature and dry air outside. Winter is the most difficult season on the skin and it actually wreaks the most havoc. You need to provide extra skincare from the ill effects of cold weather.

Winter months can put your skin under a lot of stress. Take a look at what you can do to keep your skin healthy and vibrant:

Limit shower time: Limit your shower time to five minutes to retain moisture in your skin. Long showers tend to dry out the skin.

Turn the hot water down: Although hot shower feels so good on a cold-weather day if you want to care for your skin, you should turn the temperature of your shower down. Hot water is not good for your skin. It dehydrates it taking away its moisture. Take a bath with warm water to protect it.

Use gentle cleansers: Use mild cleansers that are labelled ‘Fragrance-Free’. Soaps are drying. So avoid using them. Instead, use non-soap cleansers or body washes for better skincare as they contain moisturizing ingredients that nourish your skin well helping it to retain its essential oils.

Do not go out with damp skin: If you go out in cold with damp skin, your skin is going to chap a lot more frequently. So avoid going out immediately after bathing or washing your face.

Apply gentle moisturizer: Use a gentle moisturizer that contains ingredients like ceramides (oils) and Shea butter which help provide a good seal on the skin. Moisturize your skin twice a day during winter to protect it from damage. Apply a thick moisturizer as soon as you get out of the bath or shower when your skin is still damp and then one more time per day to help keep your skin soft and supple.

Moisturise frequently: When it is cold and dry outside, the moisture of the skin evaporates faster and easier. Moisturising frequently is a great way to add moisture back into your skin. Before bathing, you can apply body oils like coconut oil or any of the essential oils like tea tree oil that is nice for your face and whole body as well.

Use sunscreens: Apply sunscreen on your face and lips every day to protect them from UV rays that are still sneaking through those dusky clouds.

Exfoliate less: In winter, skin tends to be drier and then it does not require to be exfoliated much. Because of the dryness and the cold air, exfoliating your skin once in 15 to 20 days is sufficient. It will help speed up the skin’s regeneration allowing better penetration of your moisturizer.

Drink more water: Drink two to three glasses more water than usual. 10 to 12 glasses of water are recommended for healthy skin during winter.

Eat a balanced diet: Eat foods full of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids which may help boost skin regeneration, reduce dryness, prevent flaky skin and protect your skin from harsh sun rays.

Keep your home warm not hot: Protect your skin from temperature shock when you get home or when you are going out. If the temperature inside your house is much warmer than outside, it can irritate your skin.

Use humidifier at home: Cold weather and dry air suck out the moisture from your skin causing all kinds of skin problems like dullness, dryness, flaky skin, etc. A humidifier hydrates dry skin adding back the lost moisture. It prevents all the harmful effects of cold weather on the skin and makes it look healthy and vibrant.

The reason you suffer from excessive skin problems during the winter season is that the dry air outside sucks out all the moisture from your skin making it dry as well as dull and acne-prone. Following these tips and tricks is the best remedy to prevent or help repair any damage.