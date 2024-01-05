Cheat meal: How to indulge without going overboard?

The festive season has concluded, a new year has commenced, and you find yourself back in the gym, tackling the weights and embracing cardio to shed those extra kilos gained during the indulgent moments with festive treats. However, being human entails occasional cravings for the favorite junk foods that can disrupt the rigor of adhering to a strict diet day in and day out.

Studies reveal that incorporating cheat meals once or twice a week can provide the motivation needed to sustain a journey toward overall well-being. These “cheat” meals are not inherently negative; rather, they offer a respite from the routine. Nevertheless, when indulging, it’s crucial to be mindful of certain factors.

Plan Your Indulgence

Yes, planning your cheat meal is just as crucial. This foresight aids in maintaining the self-discipline you’ve diligently cultivated. Surrendering to spontaneous cravings during cheat meals can result in empty calorie intake and compromise your hard-earned self-discipline. Planning allows you to monitor the extra calories consumed and strategize in advance to maintain balance.

Avoid Excess

Cheat meals often tempt us to go overboard. While the essence of cheat meals lies in enjoying your favorite foods without guilt, it’s imperative to listen to your appetite. Resist the tendency to overload your plate with everything you desire during cheat meals, as this may lead to post-indulgence discomfort.

Consider Nutritional Value

Though cheat meals are synonymous with indulging in delectable junk foods like pizzas and paneer butter masala, it’s vital to prevent nutrient deficiencies. Your cheat meal should not undermine the progress you’ve diligently made. Incorporate fresh produce and whole grains into your indulgence, ensuring a balanced nutritional profile.

Rather than mindlessly overeating, savor each bite of your cheat meal. Engage all your senses to satisfy your cravings, reducing the likelihood of excess consumption. Lastly, amidst the enjoyment of your cheat meals, remember to stay hydrated.

