California’s oasis of opulence: Exploring three new luxury hotels

California is a haven for luxury experiences, offering everything from opulent stays, luxurious massages, high-end shopping, and culinary delights. Guests can unwind in plush, well-appointed rooms, embracing modern sophistication while being surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty. Each location offers a unique backdrop for relaxation and adventure, from panoramic ocean views to majestic mountain landscapes and cityscapes. World-class dining options, wellness centres, and concierge services add to the lavish experience, making these three new hotels the perfect choice for those seeking the ultimate Californian getaway.

Marina Riviera, Big Bear

Elevating the hospitality landscape in Southern California’s premier mountain town of Big Bear Lake is Marina Riviera, with the opening of its redesigned guestrooms and cabins. The 1968 Viking-inspired lodge has been lovingly restored by Casetta Group, creating a design-driven, elemental boutique experience within the year-round destination. In the San Bernardino Mountains on the lake’s south shore edge, Marina Riviera embodies the great outdoors, immersed in refined modern mountain comfort. The hotel comprises 42 guest rooms in the main lodge – all with beautiful lake views, many with private balconies – and six two-bedroom cabins located across Big Bear Blvd. Marina Riviera is a 10-minute shuttle ride to Big Bear Mountain Resort and within a five-minute walk to the shops, dining, and entertainment in The Village at Big Bear Lake. Slated to open later in 2023 are an onsite private beach, swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, and outdoor fire pits, with a bar and restaurant yet to come.

Advertisement

Palihotel, San Diego

For someone who appreciates historic contexts in architecture, a visit to Palihotel San Diego is highly recommended. Palisociety reimagined the Hotel St. James, originally built in 1912, into Palihotel San Diego, a vibrant and bustling mainstay that opened in 2023 in the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. Featuring 122 guest rooms, Palihotel San Diego brings a youthful, design-centric offering to San Diego’s hotel landscape, showcasing a preppy, nautical-inspired charm, a new restaurant, and a guest-exclusive roof deck offering daily social hour and the best views of the city. The hotel features Saint James French Diner, an all-day dining room that will blend the approachable nature of an American diner with the subtle elegance of a French bistro.

Imperial Hotel, Amador City

The Imperial Hotel, a new addition to San Francisco’s luxury hotel offerings, is undeniably a destination well worth your booking and exploration. Built in 1879, this brick building replaced a wood-frame hotel destroyed by fire in 1878. The Imperial Hotel was extensively restored in 1968 and 1988 and again proudly serves its original purpose in California Gold Country. The new owners (who also own the nearby Break Even Beermakers) took over the property in fall 2022. They brought modern updates and a new interior that honours the property’s history through its original brick walls, massive wood beams, high ceilings and wood floors. The property features six guest rooms in the main building, with an additional three luxurious cottage rooms a block away.

California’s luxury hotels set the stage for unforgettable experiences in a state known for its diverse landscapes and vibrant culture. Whether it is a coastal escape, a mountain retreat, or an urban oasis, these establishments deliver the highest standard of comfort and hospitality. With a variety of opulent options to choose from, California invites travellers to indulge in the very best that the West Coast has to offer, making it a top destination for those seeking luxury, relaxation, and indulgence.