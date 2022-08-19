Bubbling with confidence, 15-yr-old ‘special’ Naga boy sings in 16 different languages

Ham-e-Konyak, a 15-year old ‘special’ Naga boy has proved in his own style that ‘hard things are put in our way, not to stop us, but to call out our courage and strength!’ Beating all odds arising out of his being special and unfortunately illiterate too, he has developed a great quality which makes a role model for others. He can sing in 16 different languages.

Born on November 21, 2002 in a small village in Kongan, Nagaland’s Mon district, he was the first child of his parents. Born visually impaired came as a debilitating shock for them but they lovingly accepted him and tried to give him a normal childhood like his three other siblings.

Whereas most people are unable to sing in a single language, Ham-e-Konyak sings in almost all of the languages of Naga tribes. He has performed in Sumi, Yimchunger, Angami, Rengma, English, Hindi, and a variety of other tribal languages. He has also created a YouTube channel with the help of his brother-in-law to showcase his talent.

Talking about his journey with The Statesman, he said that he had never had any formal training in music. He is a self-trained artist, and acquired skills in playing the guitar or other musical instruments by dint of his hard work and perseverance.

“My first official public appearance was at Assam Rifles unit church at Naganimora in 2014 with harmonica. At that time I didn’t have a guitar. On seeing my passion, my aunty Lamlen gifted me a small red colour guitar in 2020, which I am still using,” he added.

Talking about how he developed his interest in music, he stated: “When I was a kid, I was not normal like others. I also never went to school. So there was no option except to sit at home and listen to music. Gradually, I developed a kind of passion for music and singing. These days my father and my brother-in-law help me find new songs or the latest songs on YouTube, and that is how I learned many songs.”

The gifted teenager regrets that there is no school for blind kids nearby which forced him to remain illiterate. “I wish I could also go to school just like normal kids. I am very much interested in language. I took up singing almost all Naga tribe songs in their languages and I completed it successfully though I don’t know the meanings. I also want to apologize to all my Naga brothers and sisters if ever I make any mistakes in tone and pronunciation,” he added

Talking about not being able to see the world the way everyone could, he said: “Sometimes, I feel I could see and do things on my own so that I can travel, and go to school like any other normal child. But I can sing now. I can play music. I can walk. I can speak. There are many people who can see but cannot speak, can hear and see but cannot walk but I have a loving family. So I don’t have any regrets for being born blind as of now, apart from wanting to go to school, and do things myself.”

His father said that Ham-e-Konyak is his elder son. Despite being visually impaired he takes care of all responsibilities of the house and now with his music he adds colours in our life. “Today people nearby know us because of him only. I wish I can make him study too,” he stated.

His brother-in-law Lakvi, while talking to The Statesman on phone, Lakvi said that coming from a North-East’s small village, the Internet is not easily accessible and they don’t have much knowledge about it but somehow they manage. “Ham-e-Konyak is very talented. We are trying our best to upload one video per week. We wish to see him keep growing in his life braving all odds and challenges,” added Lakvi.