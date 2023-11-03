 Break the Morning Phone Habit with These Healthy Rituals

Many of us are guilty of reaching for our phones as soon as we wake up in the morning. Whether it’s checking notifications or answering work-related queries, it can quickly lead to precious time wasted on scrolling through emails, texts, and social media. This habit can inundate your mind with unwanted information, potentially causing stress and anxiety. To maintain mental clarity and distance yourself from your phone in the morning, consider adopting these habits.

1. Opt for Manual Clocks Over Smartphone Alarms:

By using a smartphone as your alarm, it’s easy to fall into the temptation of checking it upon waking. Replace your smartphone alarm with a traditional manual alarm clock. Modern alarm clocks often come equipped with gentle, soothing wake-up sounds, offering a peaceful alternative.

2. Establish a Morning Routine or Ritual:

Having a specific task or ritual after waking can significantly reduce the urge to grab your phone immediately. Whether it’s reading the newspaper, a few pages of your favorite book, journaling, or even a glass of water, these activities keep you engaged and prevent phone distractions.

3. Utilize App-Restriction Services:

There are various third-party apps designed to help curb your phone usage. These apps enable you to set time frames during which certain apps are inaccessible, providing self-control over your morning screen time.

4. Keep Your Phone in a Different Room:

As a last resort, consider keeping your phone in a different room at night. This will reduce the temptation to reach for it upon waking. Remember, your messages and notifications can wait, allowing you to focus on starting your day with calm, motivation, and a clear mind.

By adopting these habits, you can break the cycle of reaching for your phone first thing in the morning, promoting a healthier and more mindful start to your day.