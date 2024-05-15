Boosting metabolism with Ayurvedic herbs from Patanjali

When it comes to shedding those extra kilos, many of us turn to gym memberships and strict dietary regimens. However, did you know that your metabolism plays a crucial role in weight management? Metabolism involves the chemical reactions within living cells, breaking down food to supply energy throughout the body. A faster metabolism leads to less fat accumulation and better weight maintenance. Yet, metabolism rates can be influenced not only by diet and exercise but also by factors such as stress, a busy schedule, and exposure to toxins. Ayurveda advocates for a natural approach to balancing the body’s doshas to harmonize mind and body. Here, we highlight a few herbs you can incorporate for boosting your metabolism.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon isn’t just a flavor enhancer in Indian cuisine; it also plays a vital role in boosting Agni, or digestive fire, according to Ayurveda, thereby promoting metabolism. Additionally, cinnamon’s anti-inflammatory properties help reduce free radicals and inflammation, further impacting metabolism positively.

Turmeric

Turmeric, often referred to as the “golden herb” in Ayurveda, is a staple in Indian cuisine with numerous benefits. The antioxidant curcumin in turmeric suppresses fat formation by boosting metabolism. It also enhances insulin sensitivity, promoting the utilization of glucose instead of its storage. Consider incorporating Patanjali Curcumin Gold 95 Tablet into your diet for the added benefits of organic ginger extract.

Advertisement

Ashwagandha

While warm lemon water and jeera water are often recommended for weight loss, ashwagandha can also have a significant impact. Its anti-inflammatory properties increase metabolism and combat inflammation, which is often associated with slow metabolism, stress, high cholesterol, and low platelet and white blood cell counts.

Ginger

Ginger aids digestion, enhances nutrient absorption, and promotes fat breakdown and burning, thereby supporting metabolism. Beyond its culinary uses, ginger also addresses issues related to heart health, kidney function, and glucose levels. If you feel your ginger intake is insufficient, consider trying Patanjali Ginger Candy, which aids digestion and boosts immunity.

In addition to these herbs, consider incorporating katuki and black pepper into your diet for added benefits. However, don’t rely solely on herbs to boost your metabolism. Combine them with a consistent diet and exercise regimen for optimal results.