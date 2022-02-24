Boost your self-esteem in just one week with these easy tips

Did you know that February is International Boost Self-Esteem Month? Your self-esteem, or how you perceive yourself is always changing. As you go through life, there will be times when your self-esteem is high and others when it is low. If you’re feeling like your self-esteem could use a boost, check out these easy tips below!

What is Self-Esteem?

Self-esteem is a measure of a person’s own self-worth or self-value. Whether a person respects, values, and appreciates themselves all determine their self-esteem.

People with high self-esteem generally feel good about themselves and like their personality and how others view them. They have an easy time making decisions and building relationships.

People with low self-esteem might often feel self-critical, negative, or even depressed. They might struggle to make decisions or build fulfilling relationships.

1. Master a new skill.

When you become skilled in something that corresponds with your talents and interests, you increase your sense of competency.

2. List your accomplishments.

Think about all the things you’ve accomplished, then write them down. Make a list of everything you’ve done that you feel proud of, everything you’ve done well. Review your list when you need a reminder of your ability to get things done and to do them well.

3. Do something creative.

Creative tasks are a great way to put the flow back into your life. Creativity stimulates the brain, so the more you use it, the greater the benefits. Pull out your old guitar, write a story or poem, take a dance class or sign up for a community theater production. When you add the challenge of trying something new, it helps you even more.

4. Get clear on your values.

Determine what your values are and examine your life to see where you’re not living in alignment with what you believe. Then make any necessary changes. The more you know what you stand for, the more confident you will be.

5. Challenge your limiting beliefs.

When you catch yourself thinking negatively about yourself, stop and challenge yourself. Don’t let yourself be limited by erroneous beliefs.

6. Stand at the edge of your comfort zone.

Stretch yourself and move to the edge of your comfort zone. Get uncomfortable–try something new, meet different people or approach a situation in an unconventional way. Confidence begins at the edge of your comfort zone.

7. Help someone.

Use your talents, skills, and abilities to help others. Give someone direct assistance, share helpful resources, or teach someone something they want to learn. Offer something you do well as a gift to someone.

8. Heal your past.

Unresolved issues and drama can keep you trapped in low self-esteem. Seek the support of a trained counselor to help you heal the past so you can move on to the future in a confident and self-assured way.

9. Stop worrying about what others think.

When you worry about what others will think of you, you never feel free to be completely yourself. Make a firm decision to stop worrying about what other people think–begin making choices based on what you want, not what you think others want from you.

10. Read something inspirational.

A great way to gain more self-esteem is to read something that lifts you up and makes you feel positive about yourself.

11. Reclaim your integrity.

Define what integrity means for you, and ensure that you’re living in accordance with that understanding. If your life isn’t aligned with your character, it will drain you and leave you feeling bad about yourself.

12. Let negative people go.

If there are people in your life who are negative–who have nothing positive to say or who put you down or take advantage of you–do the smart thing and let them go. The only way to find your self-esteem is to surround yourself with supportive positive people who admire you and value you.

13. Draw a line in the sand.

The best way to find your self-esteem is to create personal boundaries. Know what your boundaries are and how you wish to respond when people cross them. Don’t allow others to control you, take advantage of you or manipulate you. To be confident is to maintain firm boundaries.

14. Care about your appearance.

When you look your best, you feel your best. Dress like someone who has confidence and let your self-assurance come through in how you look.

15. Welcome failure as part of growth.

It’s a common response to be hard on yourself when you’ve failed. But if you can shift your thinking to understand that failure is an opportunity to learn, that it plays a necessary role in learning and growth, it can help you keep perspective. Remember too that failure means you’re making an effort.

16. Always remain a student.

Think of yourself as a lifelong learner. Approach everything that you do with a student’s mentality–what Zen Buddhists call Shoshin or “beginner’s mind”–open, eager, unbiased, and willing to learn.

17. Face your fear.

Allow yourself to feel afraid but keep going anyway. Self-esteem is often found in the dance between your deepest desires and your greatest fears.

18. Become a mentor.

Be there for someone who needs your guidance, your leadership, and your support. Their respect and gratitude–and watching them progress with your help–will add to your self-esteem and self-respect.

19. Define success.