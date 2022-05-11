Copper charged water is simply water that has been stored in a copper container. This allows for safe proportions of copper to leach into the water.

While most of the practice’s purported benefits aren’t supported by scientific studies, it puts forth an antibacterial effect that may kill diarrhoea-causing bacteria in contaminated water.

Nevertheless, research suggests that for the leached copper to kill bacteria, the water must be stored in a copper vessel at least overnight or for up to 48 hours.

This means that the best containers are most likely copper pots or jars rather than copper water bottles that are filled on the go.

These are the benefits of copper charged water

1 Aids the Functioning of Thyroid Gland:

According to the experts, the most common feature between patients of the thyroid is copper. Copper balances the inconsistencies of the thyroid gland, that is it energizes the thyroid gland to function well, but it also fights off the damaging effects of too much secretion from the thyroid gland. While lack of copper leads to thyroid gland malfunction, it is also true that too much copper also makes thyroid gland dysfunction causing hyper or hypothyroidism among patients.

2 Prevents Anemia:

Copper assists in the breakdown of food to make haemoglobin, it helps the body in absorbing iron, the deficiency of which causes anaemia. Copper deficiency in the human body can lead to rare haematological disorders which also results in low white blood cells.

3 Cures Arthritis and Inflamed Joints:

Copper has anti-inflammatory properties which provide great relief to patients suffering from arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, copper has bone-strengthening properties, which makes it a perfect cure for arthritis.

4 Reduces ageing impact on body:

Copper is antioxidant-rich and known to regenerate cells. So, it helps fight the harmful impact of free radicals, thereby taking care of ageing woes. Copper has magical properties to hinder the ageing process.

5 Aiding in weight loss

The correct quantity of copper in the body helps to lose weight healthily by boosting your metabolism and burning fat.

6 Assisting in the faster healing of wounds

Washing an injury or wound with copper water cleans the affected area and helps the skin regenerate and heal faster.

7 Improving brain efficiency

Copper allows the brain to work more efficiently by facilitating cell communication by carrying out these impulses. Thus copper water benefits in boosting your brain health.

8 Balancing hypertension

Copper water supplementation is proven to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, hence preventing hypertension.