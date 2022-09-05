Benefits of collagen: About 80% of our skin is made up of collagen and elastin. While elastin is a type of protein that forms the second layer of our skin, collagen is specifically required to maintain youthfulness, on the face as well as the rest of the body. It helps the digestive system work properly.

Collagen is formulated primarily by amino acids, namely glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. These fibers maintain the integrity and make your skin look tighter and more beautiful. Hence, youthfulness owes it to collagen production in our skin.

Health benefits of collagen

However, as we age collagen and elastin production starts getting degraded. This is when we notice lines and wrinkles appearing on our skin. In other words, collagen is the glue that sticks your body together, it’s in your skin, bones, teeth, organs, hair, and nails.

Medical scientists and researchers have rendered a favour to everyone by getting collagen in the market in the form of supplements and serums, etc. It is readily available in the market and advertised by the beauty industry as a miracle ingredient. It is important for sustaining our bodies.

Here are some proven health Benefits of collagen in our body:

Improves skin and hair

As we age we know collagen is very important for our skin, but it starts deteriorating naturally. Collagen supplements can help your skin look firmer and smoother and helps skin cells renew and repair constantly.

Reduces joint pain and degeneration

We feel stiffness and pain in our legs and difficulty in movement because of the loss of collagen. Ingesting collagen every day helps in joint repair, and helps them to move easily while reducing pain and reducing the risk of joint deterioration.

It protects the cardiovascular system

Low collagen production and consumption are linked to arteriosclerosis, which leads to the hardening and blocking of the arteries. The amino acid called prolene, which is the building block of collagen helps the artery walls release the build-up and move it to the bloodstream, minimising the accumulation in the arteries.

Boosts metabolism and muscle mass growth

Collagen supplements can help increase metabolism. The glycine found in collagen helps in forming muscle tissue by converting glucose into energy and supporting posture, and bone health, and burns more calories.

Strengthens nails, hair, and teeth

Lack of collagen damages nails, hair, and teeth as it is a building block. Adding collagen into the diet can help them grow faster with better health.

Helps in leaky gut syndrome

If someone is suffering from the leaky gut syndrome, a condition where toxins can pass through your digestive tract into the bloodstream the collagen can help break down proteins and soothe the gut lining, it heals damaged cell walls in the intestines.

Maintains liver health

The liver is one of the most important detoxifying organs in the body, and collagen can help the liver detox and free itself from harmful substances and improve blood flow while keeping the heart young and healthy. This is due to glycine which can minimize liver damage when it comes to absorbing foreign substances and toxins.