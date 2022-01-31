Solutions to help millennials with stylish skin and hair care

The Derma Co. intends to redefine the Indian skincare market with professional solutions that help the millennials embrace their original skin and hair.

Currently in India, the dermatologist to patient ratio is 1:15 lacs, making professional treatment almost inaccessible to consumers. Identifying the gap and need for professional products, The Derma Co. is set to democratize clinical formulations and make them accessible to everyone.

Crafted with the help of dermatologists using potent and powerful active ingredients, these products are very helpful for skin oiling tone and dry tone they reduce all your skin problems just to follow the steps, products are easily available on their sites with comfortable prices.

What are AHA and BHA?

AHA: Glycolic Acid – It penetrates deeper than any other AHAs and is great for treating hyperpigmentation as it increases cell turnover

Lactic Acid – This is a bit larger than glycolic acid. At a concentration of 10%, it helps in exfoliating dead skin, brightening skin tone and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Mandelic Acid – This is derived from bitter almonds and wild cherry. It helps in reducing fine lines, acne and discolouration. It has a slightly larger molecule, which is better for people with sensitive skin. This acid is great for acne and clog pores and also helps in improving skin elasticity

BHA: Salicylic Acid – It is great for reducing acne as it exfoliates the skin at a deeper level and unclogs the pores.

It works both on whiteheads and blackheads and can also help in preventing future breakouts. Since it helps in removing dead skin cells from the top layer, it also helps in reducing the redness of the skin and inflammation.

A chemical peel, in essence, is a facial treatment wherein a chemical is applied to the skin to exfoliate it and get rid of dead cells. Designed to help shed dull layers of skin in favour of fresh skin cells, the chemical peel will rejuvenate your face and complexion — when used correctly.

The powerful combination of 15% AHA + 1% BHA in this super effective peeling solution battles blemishes while deeply exfoliating your skin that will speak radiance with continued use.

Serum: Salicylic acid is one of acne biggest enemies and a Salicylic Acid Serum in your routine is a multitasking formulation that treats acne, unclogs pores, and prevents skin damage. Introduce this skincare BFF to your regimen and you resorted! With no more sebum in the pores, it eventually stops the formation of acne.