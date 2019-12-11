Radiant skin always looks young and timeless. However, maintaining a glowing skin during winters is not easy. Skin becomes dull, dry and flaky due to dry and cold weather. It requires deep moisturising to get back its sheen and dewy texture.

Here are few moisturising face packs which may fill in those fissures with added lipids to reflect a soft, supple and smooth skin.

Avocado and honey face pack: This mask is a skincare saviour. Thanks to the plethora of nutrients – minerals, proteins and vitamins. It is a nourishing face mask having natural oils and antioxidants which treat dull and flaky skin very effectively. This mask also increases collagen synthesis. Mash an avocado pulp properly ensuring that it has no lumps. Add one tablespoon of honey and mix well until the consistency becomes smooth. Apply on face and neck and keep it for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Sunflower seed oil and jojoba oil face mask: The combination of these two oils improves skin hydration and lipid synthesis without causing any skin irritation. This mask is ideal for cleansing as well. Mix sunflower seed oil with jojoba oil in the ratio of 2:1. Mix both the oils together to form a blend that is an effective moisturiser having a nourishing base with essential fatty acids – omega-3 that is necessary for prime skin health.

Yogurt, oatmeal, avocado and organic honey: This mask contains lactic acid that gently exfoliates your skin and hydrates it simultaneously. It contains tons of good-for-your-skin microbiome probiotics. Add one tablespoon each of powdered oatmeal, mashed avocado pulp and organic honey to two tablespoons of full-fat yogurt. Mix all ingredients well to make a smooth paste. Apply on your face and neck. Let it rest for half an hour. Rinse off with tap water.

Shea butter, coconut oil and aloe vera gel: It is a potent emollient that can prevent and cure moisture loss from the skin. It has similar topical effects as ceramides, an ingredient often used in skincare products. Mix well coconut oil, Shea butter and aloe vera gel in equal quantities. Apply on face. Let it dry naturally. After 15 to 20 minutes wash your face off with lukewarm water.

Organic extra virgin olive oil: Being high in vitamin E, this mask can help reduce oxidative stress on the skin. Being anti-inflammatory, it prevents and cures free radical damage from sun exposure. The presence of high antioxidant content makes it a natural cleansing pack. Mix two tablespoons of olive oil with one teaspoon of oat flour and an egg yolk. Mix well to make a smooth paste. Spread it all over your face and rinse after 20 minutes.

Almond oil, honey and lemon juice: This pack is a great skin moisturiser. It reduces the marks of skin aging, treats acne, cleanses and softens the skin. Mix one teaspoon each of almond oil, honey and lemon juice. Apply the concoction on your face. Let it dry for half an hour. Wash with lukewarm water.

Organic honey, milk and oatmeal: This pack is one of the best natural moisturisers for skin. It is a natural emollient and humectant that cleanses up your skin pores to restore dullness by providing it a natural glow. It deeply penetrates to the layers of skin with its antioxidants. Mix one tablespoon of honey with two tablespoons each of raw full cream milk and oatmeal powder. Mix well and apply on your face. Rinse with cold water after 15 minutes.

Incorporate one type of face pack at a time into your routine to avoid skin irritation or damage. You can repeat application twice a week. Dryness is the most common cause of dull skin during cold months. These face packs create a fresh canvas to flaunt and allow topical products to penetrate better. They deeply nourish the skin by providing it the lost moisture, thus providing you with a smoother skin surface that reflects glow.