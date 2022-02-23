Why you must add Cedarwood essential oil to your skincare 

Who knew that the oil from a tree could be so beneficial to your health and wellness? Surprisingly, cedarwood essential oil has anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, antifungal, tonic, astringent, diuretic, sedative, and insecticidal properties.

It’s no wonder why cedars are so often mentioned in the Bible, symbolizing a source of protection, wisdom, and abundance.

These impressive characteristics of cedarwood oil make it useful for such a wide range of common health concerns including skin problems, hair loss, infections, stress, and much more.

According to the EPA, this essential oil can even help to naturally repel moths and pests from your home while discouraging the growth of mildew!

What is Cedarwood Essential Oil?

Cedarwood essential oil is extracted through the process of steam distillation from the wood pieces of the cedar wood tree, which has the scientific name Juniperus virginiana (also known as Cedrus doedara, Cedrus atlantica, and Cedrus libani, depending on the regions where they are found) in other nomenclature systems.

Cedarwood is basically a plant native to cold climates and is normally found at high altitudes. The chief components of cedarwood essential oil are alpha cedrene, beta cedrene, cedrol, widdrol, thujopsene, and a group of sesquiterpenes, which contribute a great deal to its medicinal value and health benefits.

Types of Cedarwood Essential Oil

Atlas cedarwood

Atlas cedarwood is known to treat acne, respiratory problems, cough, dandruff, joint inflammation, hair loss, acne, scalp disorders, cellulite, chest infections, anxiety, and stress. It’s commonly used as a scent in colognes and perfumes.

Virginian cedarwood

Virginian cedarwood is associated with its ability to treat stress, anxiety, and nervousness. Just like Atlas cedarwood, though, it can treat acne-ridden skin – and because it’s packed with anti-inflammatory properties, it can help with itching and redness as well as conditions like eczema and psoriasis. It reduces the appearance of dry skin too and treats respiratory infections.

Chinese cedarwood

Replete with anti-inflammatory properties, this kind of cedarwood relieves muscle pain and aches.

Himalayan cedarwood

Himalayan cedarwood functions as a stimulant as well as an antiseptic. It supports the emotional as well as the hormonal balance of the body and supports the respiratory system. Pregnant women, though, must steer clear of this type of oil as it can interact with hormones.

Texas cedarwood

The sweet-scented Texas cedarwood rids you of skin, hair, and circulatory issues. It has the ability to ward off negative emotions and strengthen your immunity too.

Incredible Benefits Of Cedarwood Essential Oil

Diminishes Stress And Anxiety

Being a strong sedative and mood enhancer, cedarwood essential oil plays a significant role in thwarting stress and eliminating various symptoms of anxiety which include uneasiness, restlessness, cold hands, feet, etc.

The calming and grounding properties also actively help to uplift the mood and promote feelings of hope and joy. Just pour a few drops of this oil in the potpourri and relax in the aromatic environment or get a head massage with a few drops of this oil to get rid of stress and insomnia.

Augments Skin Health

Being a light carrier oil, products like face wash, toners, cleansers, or moisturizers infused with cedarwood essential oil helps to purge the skin of impurities and excess oil, shield it against microbes, wards off infections, and decreases inflammation as well as peeling.

Bestowed with umpteen active ingredients and anti-bacterial properties, the essential oil from cedar trees is extremely beneficial for treating eczema and seborrheic conditions. It also fortifies the skin against oxidative damage, prevents the various signs of aging, and blesses one with crystal-clear radiant skin.

Promotes Hair Growth

The plethora of bioactive constituents in cedarwood essential oil makes it a one-stop remedy for all your hair woes. Sanctified with anti-microbial properties, this oil not only improves blood circulation in the hair follicles but also prevents various hair infections and actively takes part in collagen formation.

It treats dandruff, alopecia and reduces hair thinning. Regular use of the oil improves hair texture, adds shine, and stimulates hair growth. By effectively alleviating stress, it also prevents hair fall and premature greying of hair.

Add 2-3 drops of this oil to regular coconut oil and get a proper head massage to increase blood circulation and promote hair growth.

Relieves Pain And Inflammation

Arthritis is quite a painful condition causing inflammation of the joints and surrounding tissues. Thanks to the anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing properties, the cedarwood essential oil works wonders by subduing the pain.

Being a natural vasodilator, it is also used to treat painful muscle spasms, sore muscles, headaches, and other inflammatory conditions. Just massage the oil at the site of the debilitating pain to reduce inflammation and joint stiffness.

Remedies Respiratory Anomalies

The abundance of bioactive components and anti-biotic, anti-inflammatory, and expectorant properties, in cedarwood essential oil, play a quintessential role in treating various upper respiratory tract illnesses like the common cold, cough, sinus, and flu symptoms.

It helps in reducing chest and nasal congestion gets rid of excess catarrh deposits and stops nasal discharge. It is also beneficial in treating sore throat, pharyngitis, bronchitis, and asthmatic conditions.

Corrects Spasms

Cedarwood essential oil is extremely effective in providing relief from different types of spasms affecting the intestines, muscles, heart, respiratory system, and nerves.

People who face continuous trouble while sleeping due to respiratory seizures, restless leg syndrome, asthma, and other spasmodic conditions also find comfort from the soothing properties of cedarwood essential oil.

Stimulates Menstrual Flow

The emmenagogue action of cedarwood essential oil helps in triggering menstrual flow in women who have irregular menstruation and hence regularizes the flow.

The symptoms associated with the menstrual flow like nausea, fatigue, and mood swings are also relieved through the regular use of cedarwood oil because it has positively influenced the hormonal functions of various glands in the endocrine system.

Repels Insects

Insects and bugs form the preliminary cause of several problems. Being carriers of different types of viruses, bacteria, or other microbes, not only can they contaminate food and trigger food poisoning but also cause problems ranging from rashes and itching to fever and hallucinations.

Some insects can even lead to lethal infectious diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, yellow fever, etc. The abundance of anti-microbial properties in cedarwood essential oil forms an absolute remedy for all types of insects including mosquitoes, head lice, fleas, etc. When used in vaporizers, it eliminates mosquitoes, flies, and other insects.