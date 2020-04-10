Natural shine in hair holds a lot of meaning when it comes to healthy and beautiful hair. Pay adequate attention to the lustre of your hair. Healthy hair is soft and silky. When your locks are nourished from inside and moisturised from outside, they will be soft to touch and shiny to flaunt. On the contrary, damaged hair would appear lifeless and dull. So feed your tresses with nutrition and see how they will recover.

Thanks to the following foods which can be incorporated in daily diet so that you can proceed on your path to gorgeous-shiny hair and achieve the results in no time.

Egg: Egg yolk is full of vitamin A, vitamin D and proteins such as biotin and folate. All these nutrients help in providing glossy hair.

Soybean: Soybean is loaded with essential fatty acids, protein, vitamin K, manganese and carbohydrates. All these nutrients support healthier and shinier hair.

Whole grains: Make whole grains a part of your daily diet as these grains help make your hair shining with their high amount of B vitamin, biotin and zinc content.

Lentils: Loaded with protein and iron, lentils are a food which can promote healthy and shiny hair.

Nuts: Nuts like almonds are a powerhouse of protein, manganese and selenium. All these nutrients help keep your hair shiny. Walnuts are also a protein-rich food which helps to keep dry scalp and dull hair at bay enriching them with strength, growth and glow.

Seeds: Incorporate ground flax seeds in your daily diet as these seeds are jam packed with omega-3 fatty acids which is a must when it comes to keeping your hair healthy and shiny. Chia seeds are also great for lustrous hair. They are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals like calcium and phosphorus. All these are hair-friendly nutrients which promote hair strength and growth besides taking care of lustre of your locks.

Avocado: Packed with monounsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, fiber, potassium, magnesium and folate, avocados are actually good for lustrous tresses.

Now do not depend on cosmetics for beauty fix of your hair. Take a look in your kitchen for the foods which can affect the shine of your hair. Besides adding these foods in your diet, avoid or minimise swimming in chlorine pool, using heat styling tools and getting back-to-back dye jobs. All these activities can cause an irreparable harm to your tresses. Finally, when you notice the lost shine again in your hair after doing all these efforts, chances are your locks are actually pretty healthy. It’s time to give yourself a pat on the back.