Who does not love soft and pretty hands? Our hands do most of the chores in our daily routines. It’s not just our body that feels tired but our hands also show the signs of efforts they put in our everyday lives. They need our pampering and lots of care to be in good shape. While you may be tempted to pay a visit to your beauty salon, spending some time with your hands by pampering them on your own is more effective or valuable than what money can bring from the parlour services. All it takes your own little effort.

The routine starts with cleaning your hands thoroughly. Your hands tend to collect a lot of dirt, sweat and bacteria as they are exposed to most of the daily chores. If not cleaned properly, they can get rough and infected. To clean your hands thoroughly, take a small tub. Fill it three-fourth with lukewarm water. Add juice of a lemon and few drops of any herbal shower gel into it. Mix well. Dip your hands into this solution for eight to ten minutes. Scrub them with a loofah. Rinse with normal water and pat dry. Do not forget to scrub the spaces in between your fingers. That’s where the dirt, dust and bacteria rest for long.

Never neglect your hands. Here are some homemade packs that can do miracles to your damaged hands:

Take one tablespoon of organic honey. Add one tablespoon of raw whole milk and one teaspoon of oats powder into it. Mix well. Apply this paste on both sides of your hands and leave to dry for 20 minutes. Rinse with tap water. Pat dry. Apply cocoa butter cream or Vaseline petroleum jelly and wear gloves overnight.

Take one teaspoon of glycerine, one tablespoon of lemon juice and two teaspoons of rose water. Mix well. Apply on clean hands and let it rest for 30 minutes. Rinse with water and pat dry. Apply cocoa butter cream or Vaseline petroleum jelly. Wear gloves overnight.

Take one tablespoon of semolina. Add two tablespoons of raw wholesome milk and few drops of olive oil. Mix well. Apply on hands and massage for few minutes. Let it rest for 10 to 20 minutes. Wash with tap water and pat dry. Apply Vaseline petroleum jelly or cocoa butter cream. Wear gloves overnight.

Take half a cup of orange juice. Blend half banana with it. Add few drops of rose water into this paste. Mix well. Apply this pack on your hands and let it dry for 30 minutes. Rinse with water and pat dry. Apply cocoa butter cream or Vaseline petroleum jelly and wear gloves to lock in the moisture overnight.

Take two teaspoons of bentonite clay. Add two tablespoons of yogurt and few drops of pure coconut oil. Mix well. Apply this paste on your hands and let it rest for 20 minutes. Rinse with water and pat dry. Apply Vaseline petroleum jelly or cocoa butter cream and wear gloves for overnight moisturising.

Mix one tablespoon each of cucumber juice, lemon juice, tomato juice and one teaspoon of glycerine together. Apply this solution on your hands and allow it to rest for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse with water and pat dry. Moisturise them with coca butter cream or Vaseline petroleum jelly and wear gloves immediately.

To have soft, smooth and pretty hands, you do not need to spend hours in parlours. You could be doing a far better job by adopting any of these natural packs which can provide you with the most effective long-term benefits. All these packs will help you get smoother and softer hands. Apply any of them which suits you the most on alternate days or at least twice a week. You can apply all these packs in rotation too. Try to apply them before going to bed so that they can heal your hands overnight. Rinse them after few minutes with plain water and pat dry. Do not forget to apply cocoa butter cream or Vaseline petroleum jelly before sleeping. Wear gloves after applying it to keep them moisturised overnight. This way you will notice within a week or two that the texture of the skin of your hands has improved a lot. You can also use natural almond or coconut oil instead of cocoa butter cream or petroleum jelly to moisturise your hands overnight.