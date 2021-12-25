Atulya, inspired by nature’s purity for nourishment of your hair

Inspired by Mother Nature, Ayurveda has stood for plant-based ingredients since time immemorial.

Atulya is known for the purity of elements and effectiveness of preparations and all their products are of high eminence, packaged with GMC certification, and accessible internationally. This collection of herbal products is free of artificial colours, fragrances, parabens, or petrochemicals. Also, Atulya is against animal testing.

1. Amla & Bhringraj Shampoo

Atulya Amla & Bhringraj Shampoo is filled with the goodness of Ayurvedic herbs and natural oils which provide all the nourishment your follicles and scalp need to grow healthy hair.

Benefits

Effectively works to reduce hair damage and make the hair stronger from root to tip.

Penetrate deep within the roots and stimulate the hair follicles.

Cleanse scalp thoroughly and strengthen roots, leading to reduced dandruff. Improves circulation to the scalp.

2. Amla & Bhringraj Hair Conditioner

Atulya Amla & Bhringraj Conditioner is high in iron, carotene and antioxidants that improve hair texture, reverse free radical damage, and reduce hair breakage.

Benefits

Helps in strengthening the scalp and hair.

Stimulates hair growth, prevents dandruff.

Nourishes the scalp and makes the hair shiny.

Suitable for coloured and treated hair, softens and improves the overall appearance of hair.

3. Amla & Bhringraj Hair Oil

Atulya Amla & Bhringraj Oil is an Ayurvedic formulation that rejuvenates hair and restores root damage while reducing hair fall and stimulating growth.

Benefits

Bhringraj is rich in Dandruff-clearing antimicrobial properties. Prevents premature greying and dullness.

Amla is rich in vitamin C, which helps stimulate the production of melanin. Thus restoring its natural colour.

Provides the roots with vital nutrients and antioxidants. Increases blood flow and enhances hair follicles.