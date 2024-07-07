Beauties from 30 countries say ‘wah Taj’ as they visit Taj Mahal

A sea of 110 beauties from around 30 countries on Thursday visited Agra, Uttar Pradesh to witness one of the seven wonders of the world ‘Taj Mahal’.

The Tourism Police had made strict arrangements for the safety of the world’s beauties. Surrounded by security, these world beauties saw the symbol of love, Taj Mahal.

They looked quite excited after witnessing the Taj Mahal. These world beauties got lost in the beauty of Taj and its amazing architecture and could not stop themselves from saying ‘wah Taj’.

They also showed special interest in knowing the mosaic and history of Taj Mahal. They learned about the history of Taj Mahal and its architecture through the help of tourist guides.

The visuals show the beauties arriving from England, Bangladesh, Botswana, Vietnam, Brazil, Fiji, Uganda, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, Zimbabwe, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and others. They were dressed in their traditional attire.

Taj Mahal is an ivory-white marble mausoleum, which is situated on the right bank of the river Yamuna in Agra. It was commissioned by Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

Meanwhile, Czech beauty Krystyna Pyszkova was crowned as the ‘Miss World’ on March 9, 2024. Krystyna had defeated Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon, Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana.

‘Miss India’ Sini Shetty had failed to make it to the Top 4.

India had hosted the coveted beauty pageant after a gap of 28 years, and it was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and the winner of Miss World 2013, Megan Young.