Beat heat rash with Patanjali aloe vera gel and Ayurvedic remedies

With summer temperatures reaching new records every day, uneasiness, profuse sweating, and constant exhaustion often come with heat rashes. Heat rash, often termed miliaria, commonly occurs during hot and humid seasons. It usually results from the inflammation or blockage of the eccrine sweat glands. Common remedies include over-the-counter medications, cold compresses, cooling your body with air conditioning, or lifestyle changes such as reducing sun exposure and choosing appropriate clothing materials. However, Ayurveda, the traditional form of medicine, offers several natural remedies using Ayurvedic herbs that can help eliminate sweat-filled bumps and provide relief from redness and itchiness.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera, with its anti-inflammatory properties, is an excellent Ayurvedic remedy for treating heat rashes. It cools and soothes the affected inflamed area, providing a sense of relief. Apply aloe vera gel directly to the affected area for quick relief. Patanjali Saundarya Aloe Vera Gel is a recommended product that helps combat heat rashes with regular application.

Sandalwood

Sandalwood has both antimicrobial properties and a cooling effect. Heat rashes often lead to lesions filled with sweat, which can be irritating and painful. Sandalwood provides relief from heat rashes with its cooling properties, while its antimicrobial properties help treat infections in the lesions.

Neem Paste

Neem is a primary solution for infections and heat rashes. It helps combat bacterial growth and microbes that exacerbate prickly heat rashes. Applying diluted neem oil can reduce inflammation and discomfort. You can also make a fresh neem leaf paste at home and gently apply it to the affected area.

Turmeric

Turmeric’s active ingredient, curcumin, makes it a powerful herb for treating prickly heat and rashes. Its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties help treat rashes and lesions while purifying the skin.

Other herbs you might try include manjistha, Shatavari, and chamomile, which also help treat heat rashes. Ayurveda also advocates for a pitta-dosha balancing lifestyle, which can play a key role in preventing heat rashes and lesions.