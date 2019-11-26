Asia Lifestyle Week is all set to come up with the second season of winter fashion 2019 in collaboration with an array of high profile global designers and models.

Talking about the event, Sanu Srivastava & Manisha Zais founder of Asia Lifestyle Week said, “We wanted to create a dynamic platform for the top and aspiring designers across Asia and we think we have achieved what we aimed at. With our second season, we are bringing not only variations and versatility through our designers but will also present some of the hidden talents of our country.”

Asia Lifestyle Week will be a three-day event which will start from November 30 till December 2 at 1AQ Qutub Minar.