Ashish Chanchlani launches OG Beauty, merging wellness and self-expression

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has launched his beauty and wellness brand, OG Beauty. Renowned for his comedic skits and engaging content, Chanchlani is taking a step into the beauty industry, aiming to inspire self-love and expression among his followers.

The launch comes on the heels of a remarkable personal transformation for Chanchlani, who recently shared a striking before-and-after fitness photo on social media.

In his own words, Chanchlani stated, “My fitness journey has ignited a passion for self-love and expression. Partnering with OG Beauty allows me to combine my love for content creation with my desire to build impactful products. Together, we’ll create fun, effective, and affordable skincare and wellness products that empower everyone to feel confident and beautiful.”

About Ashish Chanchlani:

Born on December 8, 1993, in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, Ashish Chanchlani first made waves in the digital space with his YouTube channel, “Ashish Chanchlani Vines,” which he launched in 2014. With a keen ability to parody Indian reality TV shows and tackle relatable subjects, Chanchlani quickly became one of India’s fastest-growing YouTube stars. By the end of 2018, his channel had attracted 10 million subscribers, and today it boasts over 30.3 million subscribers and more than four billion views.

Chanchlani’s rise in popularity has also led to opportunities in acting. He made his debut in 2016 in the television series “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya” and later starred in the ALT Balaji web series “Class of 2017.” Additionally, he has featured in several music videos, including the viral hits “Mera Baap Mahaan,” “The Student Anthem,” and “The Lockdown Rap.”

He directed the horror short film “Akhri Safar,” which captured nearly 15 million views on YouTube. In 2021, he ventured into writing, directing, and producing with his innovative series “ACV Classics,” showcasing his versatility as a creator.