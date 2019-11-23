From a cute celeb kid to rising fashionista, Ananya Panday has certainly come a long way. She looks undeniably chic in everything she wears, and her latest outfit stays true to that theory. Be it her casual attire or gowns, she already is acing the fashion game at this age.

Recently, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star shared some stunning photos on her social media handle which made her BFF Shanaya post a sweet comment on her photos. Shanaya called Ananya an ‘Item.’

On Friday, Ananya took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures where she can be seen sporting a little black off-shoulder dress with a touch of shimmer. She kept her hair curled and left it open to touch her waist.

To complete her look, the actress can be seen donning the glamorous makeup and high heels. The actress looked gorgeous. She posted captions, along with her posts.

In one post she wrote, “It was the bumblebee and butterfly that survived, not the dinosaur (sic).” No doubt, the actress seems to be flying like a butterfly in her ensemble.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is gearing up for the release of her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is produced by Juno Chopra and Bhushan Kumar. The songs “Akhiyon Se Goli Mare” and “Dheeme Dheeme” are being loved. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019.