Akshay Tritiya significance

Akshay Tritiya holds special significance amongst the Hindus. It is believed that anything which begins on this day will reach a victorious end. Astrologically the planets Sun and the Moon are considered to be exalted on this day. Hence Akshay Tritiya is considered to be one of the most important days of the year for the Hindus.

Because of the astrological position of the Sun and the Moon it is believed that investments made on this day will bring a lot of benefits. Hence a lot of people invest in Gold on this day.

As the name suggests Akshay means anything which cannot be broken and Tritiya means third. So it is the third day of Shukla Paksha (new moon) of the month of Vaishakh in the Hindu calendar.

This year Akshay Tritiya is on May 3, 2022.

The day seems to have had great significance for ages.

It is considered to be the day when the Treta Yuga started.

It is the birthday of goddess Annapurna.

Pandavas are believed to have been provided with Akshay Patra while going to exile on this day.

Birthday of Lord Parashurama the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

On this day Ganga descended to earth from heaven

Ved Vyas and Lord Ganesha started writing the epic Mahabharat on this day.

Kubera who is considered to be the treasurer of the gods was assigned the job when he worshipped Goddess Laxmi on this day.

Akshay Tritiya is considered to be a good day to perform spiritual endeavours. Many people consider this day to perform auspicious activities. Weddings, investments and long journeys are performed on this day. Spiritual activities like meditation and chanting mantras on this day are considered to bring good fortune.

The Puja Muhurat begins at 5:56 am on May 3,2022 till 12:23 pm on May 3, 2022.

Akshay Tritiya starts at 5:19 am on May 3 and lasts till 7:33 am on May 4, 2022.