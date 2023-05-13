A relaxing Mother’s Day getaway

Nothing compares to travelling the world with the people you love! Take your mother on an adventure you both will never forget this Mother’s Day.

OneLatitude’s co-founders Bharat Seth and Simran give their picks for the best road trips for mothers and daughters to do together.

Ladakh & Zanskar, India

The rugged terrain of Ladakh is famous the world over and is sure to bring out the adventurous side of anyone! Club this with the untouched Zanskar valley and it’s a trip of a lifetime. It’s time to get behind the wheel or be driven around through Ladakh and Zanskar Valley with your mother.

Garden Route, South Africa

There is something for everyone on the Garden Route! From beautiful coastal drives, game reserves, scenic vineyards with delicious wines, whale watching, dolphin cruises, and scrumptious food to the bustling city of Cape Town. A drive on this route is sure to stay with you and your mom forever.

South Island, NZ

New Zealand is renowned worldwide for its natural beauty! The South Island is iconic with its gorgeous drives, adventurous activities like glacier walks and skydiving, lovely quaint towns, and more. Participate in an activity together and bring out each other’s adventurous side.

Eastern Arunachal, India

Explore the interiors of Arunachal and get acquainted with the local culture and heritage of the region. Known for its beautiful views, authentic local culture, cuisine, art and crafts and more – a road trip through Eastern Arunachal may be a bumpy ride in parts but it’s definitely a must for an adventurous mother-daughter duo!

Kyrgyzstan

On the silk route, this Central Asian country is more than what meets the eye. Still, off the mass tourism map, it offers authentic experiences, picturesque glacial lakes, and iconic mountain ranges. You get to meet the nomadic tribes, stay in yurts, participate in local horse games, enjoy authentic local cuisines, visit silk road relics, and much more.

Scotland

A drive on the iconic North Coast 500 is one for the books. Perfect for a mother-daughter getaway, Scotland has it all! Taste some delicious whiskeys, try the local food, sail into a loch, explore ancient castles, or stroll the streets of quaint towns with an ice cream in hand. There is something for everyone to enjoy. A Scottish sojourn is complete with the sound of bagpipes wherever you go!

Spiti, India

The beautiful valley of Spiti is a lesser explored valley in Himachal. Very similar in terrain to Ladakh it offers you beautiful views, scenic valleys, local culture & customs, and warm welcoming local stays. Head here on a road trip and drive through the picturesque valley of Sangla before making your way to Spiti. See the changing cultures and landscapes of Himachal.

Great Ocean Road, Australia

Kangaroos, Twelve Apostles, Surf Beaches of Torquay, Koalas, lush rainforests, the grotto and so much more! The Great Ocean Drive from Melbourne to Port Fairy needs to be on everyone’s bucket list and what’s better than getting to experience it with your beloved mother? With comfortable stays, activities for everyone, and great food this one is perfect for a mother-daughter duo.

Rajasthan, India

A soulful trip through the state of Rajasthan takes you back in time and you experience the true hospitality of this Rajputana state. Start your drive from Jaipur and drive through the big and small cities making your way to Jaisalmer. End your drive with a few days in the city of Lakes-Udaipur. With delicious food, beautiful palaces, luxurious stays, loads of shopping opportunities and local Rajasthani culture – there is no wonder that Rajasthan is famous the world over.

Highway 1, USA

Take a scenic drive through the coast of California up to Seattle! Bonus if you rent out a convertible. Highway 1 or the Pacific Coast Highway runs all the way from Southern California and connects further up to Oregon and Washington. You can do a scenic short drive or the longer route till Portland or Seattle. With a tonne of stops along the way, from big cities to quaint beach towns this one is sure to be a mix of it all!

Additionally, one can also check out some peaceful and picturesque destinations which promise to make for the perfect getaway — a relaxing, rejuvenating, and memorable experience.

Moonstone Hammock in Shelu, Karjat

The stunning and serene location of Moonstone Hammock offers a range of exciting amenities that will make your mom feel special and appreciated. Whether you want to watch the sunrise from our river-facing deck, or explore the natural surroundings on a sunset kayaking cruise we have got you covered. If your mom is in the mood for some solo fun, she can enjoy a refreshing swim in the pool.

But that’s not all. For those who want to take their entertainment to the next level, they also offer Movie under the Stars or Karaoke Nights on Sundays. Let your mom sing her heart out, under the open sky, with your family members cheering her on. This Mother’s Day is a special occasion to celebrate the selfless love and care that mothers shower upon their children. Moonstone Hammock in Karjat, Shelu, is going the extra mile to make the day even more special for all the mothers out there. On May 14, 2023, Sunday, the brand is offering free massages to all mothers who visit the destination. Imagine spending a day relaxing in a serene and peaceful environment, surrounded by lush greenery and indulging in a rejuvenating head/ feet massage to pamper yourself. It’s the perfect way to show your appreciation to your mother and make her feel truly special this Mother’s Day. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime!

Booking your mom’s stay at Moonstone Hammock is easy. Simply visit the website, select your preferred dates, and make the payment. They offer flexible payment options and guarantee a seamless booking experience.

Six Senses Fort Barwara

This Mother’s Day, give your mom a weekend of rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation in India’s newest wellness sanctuary, just a three-hour drive from Jaipur at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Six Senses Fort Barwara is providing a unique blend of high-tech science and high-touch therapies. Release fear and anxiety and restore a sense of inner peace with Tiger’s Eye’s full body massage journey that includes healing sound therapy, breathwork, and stretches to tone the nervous system. Explore the royal retreat & emotional hospitality with this five-day reinvigorating experience – Eye of The Tiger.

Wellness sits at the heart of the brand and plays a pivotal role at all Six Senses resorts and spas, and at Fort Barwara, guests can also discover a menu of signature massages, Ayurvedic treatments, nurturing facials, mindfulness practices, and personalized wellness programs based on the preventative principles of Eastern medicine and result-oriented Western influences.

Soothe and enrich your senses to restore a sense of inner peace and well-being to witness the Eye of the Tiger. Gift your mom an Integrated Wellness Experience that includes:

A five-night stay at Six Senses Fort Barwara

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner included

Wildlife Safari Experience, spot the majestic beauty of the Bengal Tiger

Daily 90-minute private spa or wellness session, as per inclusions

Daily group wellness activities including yoga, meditation, and fitness sessions

Sleep tracking for 3 nights

Access to spa wet facilities

Two hours of sacred downtime each day

Price: Rs 2,80,250 plus taxes, for five nights on single occupancy

Brij Villa Dalhousie, is the perfect getaway this summer

Brij Villa is a beautiful abode located amid peaceful surroundings in Dalhousie that offers an unparalleled blend of luxurious comfort and adventure. It is an elegant, vintage-style property built over 150 years ago by the then Lt. General of the British Army, that is perfect for honeymooners, family, and leisure travellers looking for a perfect memorable getaway in the hills.

Situated on the high peaks of Moti Tiba, the heritage resort, with colonial interiors, offers two different categories of rooms — Classic Rooms and Imperial Rooms. The accommodation is a perfect amalgamation of regal interiors and comfortable living. They come with contemporary amenities, elegant upholstery, carpeted floors, and enthralling wall paintings in rooms that exude understated elegance.

Brij Hotels’ properties are strategically located in close proximity to exciting tourist spots. Home to several colonial-era masonries and buildings, the guests at Brij Villa Dallhousie can enjoy the breathtaking, panoramic views of nature and lakes along with a plethora of unique and beautiful tourist attractions like Chamera Lake, Kalatop Khajjiar Sanctuary, Dalhousie Mall Road, Dainkund Peak, and the picturesque town of Khajjiar.

Brij Villa, the finest heritage resort in Dalhousie, also offers numerous engaging activities and immersive experiences for a delightful stay. The guests can enjoy a cookery session to learn the traditional Himachali recipes, try their hands at the wood painting art of Dalhousie, enjoy picnic and boating at Chamera Lake, venture on guided nature walks, and savour the evening bonfire with customised menu.