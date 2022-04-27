5 vegetarian foods to stabilize vitamin B12 levels in body

There might be innumerable reasons behind the vitamin deficiencies, including stressful lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits. Vitamin B12 deficiency might also lead to a number of problems, ranging from anemia, memory loss, diarrhea, and constipation. Here are a number of foods that can help eliminate the deficiency of Vitamin B12.

The deficiency of this vitamin might be more or less higher in vegetarians as it is abundant in animal meat. If you are a vegetarian, you can compensate Vitamin B12 levels in the body even without consuming non vegetarian food. If you are vitamin B12 deficient, then here is a list of vitamin B12 abundant foods for you:

Chickpeas

For those who do not consume meat, fish, chicken etc. chickpeas are the best alternative to supplement vitamin B12. Chickpeas are also a great source of protein and fiber. Chickpeas are cheap and easily available super food.

Curd water

The water found in milk after curdling is also a great source of vitamin B12. Also, on the other hand buttermilk is a great source of essential proteins and vitamins. Therefore, from now on-wards do not even mistakenly waste the curd water, as you are well aware of its benefits.

Curd

As we all know that yogurt contains a lot of probiotics, which can help in improving the health of our intestines, whereas, curd is also no less beneficial than yogurt, and is a great source of vitamin B12.

Spinach

Since we all know that green leafy vegetables are always beneficial for everyone, the most beneficial of all green leafy vegetables is spinach. It is no less than a super-food. Nutrient rich spinach can be used in many ways. it can be consumed as a vegetable or soup and can also be added into smoothies.

Beetroot

Beetroot is a powerhouse of vitamin B12 and other nutrients as well. It is a great source of essential vitamins for the human body. Along with these, sweet potatoes could also be included in a regular diet routine to absorb all essential nutrients and vitamins.