As winter approaches, skin and haircare become the need of the hour. Hair too find it difficult to retain moisture, thereby becoming brittle and prone to damage. Instead of buying multiple cosmetics for this or that purpose, one can try easy-to-do simple DIY’s at home for the perfect winter glow.

Oil your hair

A cliche that fails to achieve its value. Oiling your tresses once/twice a week especially during the winter season is a must. Not only does oiling them promote hair growth, but it also nourishes and keeps them healthy.

Treat frizzy hair

The easiest way to tackle frizzy hair is by applying raw honey and covering up the hair in a shower cap or towel for about 30 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water (neither cold nor too hot).

Honey will moisturize the hair in a natural way and help restore lustre and bounce on damaged hair.

Conditioning

Deep condition your hair and not just the roots, but the ends of the hair which are the most exposed and damaged parts. Leave in the conditioner for about a few minutes and wash with lukewarm water.

Eating right

Shampoos, conditioners and hair spas help, but not to an extent that diet can. A balanced diet with bountiful of Vitamin A foods that ensure healthy hair is a must. Sweet Potatoes, nuts, seeds, avocados, and berries are some of the options to try.