Maserati renews the Ghibli MY21 range. The latest Ghibli model carries on the spirit that shaped its first incarnation in 1966. That means exclusive luxury, glorious style, progressive technology and of course, empowering performance. Born from a passion for race-bred engineering, Italian craftsmanship and style. The Ghibli is a luxury sports sedan like none other.

EXTERIOR: The 2021 restyled signature grille bearing the iconic Maserati Trident clearly states your daring character. Inspired by the Giugiaro-penned Maserati 3200 GT “boomerang” rear lights that pioneered the use of LED in the industry, the new MY21 tail lights are a delight for your inevitable followers to admire. Dynamically sculpted curves and gracefully flowing lines. A striking coupé look makes it impossible to go unnoticed.

ENGINE: In addition to class-leading 3.0-litre V6 & V8 Petrol engines, an all-new 4-cylinder 2.0-litre engine with a 48V Hybrid system is now available. All powertrains offer everything you would expect of Maserati: massive power, snarling responsiveness, effortless long-distance refinement and impressive efficiency.

FULL-LED ADAPTIVE MATRIX HEADLAMPS: The Full-LED Adaptive Matrix headlamps accentuate the distinctive Maserati look while significantly improving visibility and lower energy usage. With 15 LEDs operating at full beam, these headlamps offer a 200% greater field of vision than traditional headlamps.

SAFETY & ADAS: We made safety a top priority when designing the Ghibli. The result is high-powered luxury with 5-star EURO NCAP safety rating.

ADVANCED DRIVING ASSISTANCE SYSTEM (ADAS): The MY21 Ghibli is equipped with a comprehensive range of Level 2 ADAS, the highest level of autonomous driving currently permitted. It means even greater peace of mind in a variety of traffic conditions.

SOFT-CLOSE DOORS AND KEYLESS ENTRY: The standard Keyless Entry function enables you to open the doors or boot via the handles, without touching the key fob. Soft Close Doors securely, effortlessly and noiselessly closes doors left slightly ajar, increasing the car’s safety and comfort, particularly for children in the back seat.

CHASSIS AND WEIGHT DISTRIBUTION: Lightweight construction and intelligent systems are key to the inimitable pleasures of grand touring. This is demonstrated by a rigid and secure steel cell using an array of steel and aluminium alloys. This configuration maximises strength, minimises weight and retains the perfect 50:50 weight distribution.

BRAKES AND CALIPERS: Maserati continues its collaboration with Brembo, the global leader in the design and production of braking systems. Maserati brake calipers add a substantial touch of style to your car with their metallic color flashing from behind the wheel rims.

EXHAUST AND SOUND: Nothing can compete with the Maserati engine note. You would listen back to it over and over, just like you’d do with your favourite song. Because all the things that strike a chord are driven by passion. And passion is undoubtedly behind that unmistakable sound of a Maserati that sends shivers down your spine.

POWER TRUNK WITH KICK SENSOR: Release and close the trunk with a foot movement in the area under the rear bumper. Sensors will detect your foot movement all along and underneath the central portion of the rear bumper. This system will only operate when the key fob is within a 3-foot range.

NERISSIMO AND NERISSIMO CARBON PACKAGES: Dramatically dark with sport-styled customizations inside and out, both the Nerissimo Package and the Nerissimo Carbon Package are designed to give your Maserati a more seductive, intimidating and aggressive look.

SKYHOOK SUSPENSIONS: The Ghibli is equipped with Skyhook suspensions with shock absorbers to deliver continuous damping variation. The system uses sensors that monitor the movement of each wheel and the vehicle body to determine the road conditions and how the vehicle is being driven. It then instantly adjusts each damper for optimal ride comfort.

WHEELS: An array of wheel rims allows each owner to add a personal touch to the vehicle. The Maserati range of boldly sculpted wheel rims emphasize the vehicle’s speed, power and style brilliantly.

GRANLUSSO & GRANSPORT: There is no change in the differentiation between GranLusso and GranSport with regard to all other details. Ghibli GranLusso stands out for its enhanced exterior finish. As in previous trims, it is created using exclusive materials and with special features in the finest tradition of Italian craftsmanship.

HD TOUCH SCREEN & INSTRUMENT CLUSTER: The central HD touch screen, enlarged from 8”4 with a ratio of 4:3 to 10”1 with a ratio of 16:10, is now frameless for a more contemporary look, with almost all the surrounding bezel removed. This new high-resolution display with multi-touch function carries a new graphic interface that mixes black with a golden color to enhance its elegance. There is a subtle but very sophisticated change to the instrument cluster, which now includes a large rev counter and the speedometer on either side of a 7” TFT display with real anti-dazzle flat glass covers over the instruments.

MASERATI CONNECT: With effect from MY21 all Maserati cars are connected thanks to the new Maserati Connect program. Having the Maserati connected at all times enables an eye to be kept on the car’s health, and Maserati Connect will alert the driver when a service is due, improving the customer care experience. Maserati Connect also enhances safety and security, with assistance in emergencies and in case of car theft. With a Smartphone or Smartwatch, drivers can always stay in contact with their Maserati thanks to the Maserati Connect app; this is also possible from home via their virtual personal assistant (Amazon Alexa & Google Assist). Through the MIA (Maserati Intelligent Assistant) multimedia system, the Maserati Connect connected services deliver a new experience for the driver and passengers.

Ghibli Hybrid:

The spark of electrification ignites Maserati’s future: with the new Ghibli Hybrid, the Trident Brand enters the world of electrification. The new Ghibli Hybrid represents one of the most ambitious projects for Maserati, which after the announcement of the new MC20 super sports car now sets the seal on another step forward towards the brand’s new Era.

The new Ghibli Hybrid is introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 1.15 Crore and as the name suggests, is something new, electrifying, and fearless.

LEADING ATTITUDE: The response to your desire for speed is 0.7 seconds faster compared to the Ghibli Diesel version, covering the 0-100 km/h in a mere 5.7s. They call it “mild”, but the Ghibli Hybrid excites with best in class power.

A POWERFUL EXPERIENCE: Thanks to its maximum power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm delivered from just 1,500 rpm, the new Ghibli Hybrid’s performance data is very impressive: top speed of 255 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. Ghibli Hybrid occupants will still revel in the unmistakable sound that characterises all Maserati models, thanks to the optimised exhaust which includes specially designed resonators.

MASTERING EFFICIENCY: With 20% less fuel consumption but performance in line with the 350hp Ghibli petrol version, the Mild Hybrid technology delivers efficiency with no compromises.

A REGENERATIVE DRIVE: Sometimes, you might have to slow down but it is only to accelerate again. Any time you decelerate or step on the brakes, energy is recharged to re-boost your drive.

THE COLOUR OF EVOLUTION: A cold, high-tech grey shade with blue overtones. Grigio Evoluzione is a bespoke exterior paint that gives its elegant shape the evolution it embodies.

BLUE AIR VENT: Electric sparks pass through the iconic triple side air vents to make the Ghibli Hybrid unmistakably distinctive.

BLUE SAETTA LOGO: A symbol of strength and sophistication. The timeless Saetta logo adorning the Ghibli C-pillar is enriched by a flashy blue lightning bolt.

BLUE BRAKE CALIPERS: Brembo brake calipers accentuated in blue depict the braking energy that power charges your drive.

BLUE STITCHING: All the sophistication, character, and luxury you expect from a contemporary premium sedan.

Like with all Maseratis, the Ghibli range will be offered with unparalleled expertise in sales and aftersales service; and customers will also have the option to configure the exterior and interior look of the new Ghibli Hybridin GranLusso or GranSport trim using the virtual Maserati configurator.