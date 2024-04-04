IPL 2024: Surya Kumar Yadav fit to join Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) finally had some good news after a difficult start to their Indian Premier League 2024 stint. Surya Kumar Yadav is expected to join the MI squad after being declared fit.

Although it is not clear when he will be back in action, some media reports claim that the No. 1 T20 batsman might return against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 7.

The 33-year-old star batter was in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehab after the sports hernia surgery he underwent on January 17 in Muncih, Germany. For this reason, he missed the first 3 games.

Mumbai fans are already upset with the performance of their team; thus, it is anticipated that the five-time winners will be able to turn things around with the return of their star batter.

Since MI lost three straight games and captain Hardik Pandya received criticism from fans for his captaincy, nothing has gone right for the franchise, and this return is required for the team.

Since signing for Mumbai, Yadav has played in 85 games for the team and scored 2641 runs.