Injured Rabada leaves IPL prematurely, expected to be fit for T20 WC

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has returned home prematurely after suffering an infection in the soft tissue of a lower limb. The injury, however, isn’t likely to affect his prospects for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting June 1.

Rabada was part of the Punjab Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League, and featured in 11 matches bagging 11 wickets at an economy of 8.85. With two games remaining in the league stage, and Punjab already out of contention for the playoffs, Rabada was allowed to return to South Africa on Sunday.

Back home, he consulted a specialist. A Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement said he was being “closely monitored by the medical team” in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

“Proteas men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a lower limb soft tissue infection. The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team.”

The post also assured that “his preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA are not expected to be affected.”

South Africa’s other fast bowlers are Anrich Nortje, who has returned after a nine-month break caused by a stress fracture, Gerald Coetzee, Ottniel Baartman and Marco Jansen. Lungi Ngidi, who was in realistic contention for the squad, has been included as a travelling reserve.

South Africa are in Group D for the first round of the T20 World Cup. They play Sri Lanka on June 3, the Netherlands on June 8, and Bangladesh on June 10 – all at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Their last group match is against Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground at Kingstown, St Vincent on June 15.