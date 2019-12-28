After being an entrepreneur for a long time, it becomes very difficult and risky to switch a career stream. Zhavan Qasim Mizwari, a well-known name in the entrepreneurial world, took that risk and is now on his way to become a lifestyle influencer. He hails from Kurdistan and has seen a lot of hardships before he achieved mammoth success. He faced a lot of flak when he expressed his desire that he wanted to influence people with his work. However, he did not lose hope and never gave up on his dream. Moreover, he has fluency in five different languages of the world.

Speaking about having expertise in multiple languages, he said, “For many years my family had to live as refugees in different countries as a result of war amongst the neighbouring nations. I wanted to communicate with them and figure out the reason for conflict. It was my biggest motivation and now I speak Arabic, Persian, Turkish, English, and am also learning Spanish. I can pick up languages very fast so now I take advantage of it and learn as much as I can.” His language fluency will surely help Zhavan in reaching out to a large number of audiences.

Besides this, the influencer cum entrepreneur has a special interest in religious works. “I come from a Muslim family, but when I read the Quran and the Bible, I came to the conclusion that all religions say the one thing and there is no hate in any of them,” he said. Not just this, he has completely memorized the Qur’an Ayats as well as the Bible verses. He is the founder of B&J Subsidiaries which was incorporated two years ago and looking at his works, it is pretty sure that Zhavan Qasim Mizwari has a lot of things planned to influence the people by bringing a positive impact in their lives.