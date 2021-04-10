Creating content and putting it online for public review is not as easy as it sounds. Consistent efforts and precision in creating content is what makes every artist different. Mridul Tiwari is one such YouTuber who, with his tireless dedication towards his ideas and knack for creativity, has established a fanbase of more than 7 million people across his YouTube channel, ‘The MriDul’.

Making family-friendly videos in a satirical format, Mridul Tiwari says, “With everyone running towards becoming a content creator, it has become very important to maintain the quality of the content. Bearing quality across all social media platforms is what drives traffic and engagement to my channel and I make sure to maintain the standards I have set for me and my team.”

Hailing from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, Mridul Tiwari, is a 20-year-old, up-and-coming YouTube star, with most of his videos crossing the 20 million mark in views. Courtesy of his relatable and funny videos, the audience has constantly increased on his channel. Within a span of two years, Mridul has been able to garner almost 70 videos with 1,603,874,791 views.

With his parents as strong support to his passion, Mridul has always been able to innovate ideas without any restriction. Having said that, ‘The MriDul’ reached 100k subscribers in less than a year in September 2019 and by March 2020, the channel had crossed 1 Million subscribers already. He has received a Silver and a Gold play button for the same from YouTube. The most viral ‘The MriDul’ video, ‘school life’ had a whopping 154 million views and the man behind the idea was himself listed in the Top 10 Indian YouTube Creators.

Creating videos in different dialects, Mridul creates funny, light-hearted entertaining content for teenagers and adults alike. His first video was on the topic, ‘sister vs girlfriend’ which was well received by the audience. The creator with a follower base of 1 million on Facebook says, “Content has the power to change and add some value to people’s lives that they can carry forward for generations to come. We as creators have an eye to find the thing that’s unique or interesting and would capture people’s attention.”

Mridul credits his entire team for the success of his channel. Pragati, Nitin, Ujjawal, and Aarav are the commendable artists who play creative roles in his videos and Rajeev Bidhuri is the man behind the seamless production of all the content that goes online. Together, all of them have made ‘The MriDul’ what it is today.