Unassuming at first, Waseem Amrohi is a simmering personality of silent strength when it comes to the niche related to movie marketing and entertainment.

Leading Digital Marketing guru cum the founder of established advertising agency firm “Inking Ideas”, Waseem Amrohi is well-rounded and versatile about the ins and outs of the digital domain.

Talking about his seamlessly intriguing entrepreneurial journey, he said, “Venturing into fields less explored and challenging field of movie marketing and entertainment was an opportunistic move for me.”

Waseem Amrohi is one of the most well-known people in the Digital Marketing Industry. He is the true guru of movie marketing and entertainment. The best thing about him is that he’s not all talk. He’s tested everything that he implements in practice as the CEO of Advertising Studio.

His work is marked by impeccability and imbued with sheer clarity and perfection.

Due to his genuine passion combined with sheer dedication, Waseem swept through numerous coveted awards, ranging across diverse media platforms.

No doubt, Waseem Amrohi is one of the most sought after digital marketing expert presently and also the man behind many award-winning advertising campaigns. He has won many awards globally for best campaigns including BBC National Marketing Award 2017 for his successful digital contribution in relation to National Award-winning films – Pink, Neerja and best campaigns for Hyundai, All About You and HRX as a Creative Director.

Amrohi has also won best social media campaigns in CSR at ACEF Awards for the tremendous success of his innovative campaigns with The Parx hunt’17, YES Foundation Yes I am The Change to name a few.

He has been a part of several acclaimed International movies along with some big banner Bollywood Movies like Tubelight, Sultan, Padman, Raid, Golmaal Again, Lucknow Central, Begam Jaan, Bhoomi, and Poster Boys as creative director and strategy head.

The ACEF Awards rewarded Waseem Amrohi for Best Digital Integrated Award for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and digital marketing awards for Padmavat, Sachin – A billion Dreams and wide-reaching and several acclaimed International movies managed by him: Logan, The Boss Baby, Baywatch, The Greatest Showman, Kung Fu Panda 3 and many more. With his focused vision and marketing efforts, he can pull off all social media campaigns effectively.

In case you are looking for a true marketing genius who has been a part of numerous successful campaigns, worked with over 450 brands, 70 movies and several Television Channels like Zee Marathi, Zee Yuwa, Btvi, and others, Waseem Amrohi is the answer to all of your digital marketing problems.

He is not just a digital marketing maven but also an ad-film director, writer, and advertiser. He wrote and directed ad films for SBI Cards, SBI Mutual Fund, Lino Perros and many others.

Waseem Amrohi is truly a maverick in this highly competitive field of entertainment marketing and has worked with some of the world’s most celebrated brands and creative teams. He has recently collaborated with renowned film director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi for 3 music videos whose shoot will commence very soon.