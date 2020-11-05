Vishal Shinde aka “KnoxShinde” is a teenage entrepreneur, born in rural Maharashtra. Still beginning 18, Vishal Shinde started his entrepreneurial journey when he was just 16 years old, and in less than 2 years he was able to imprint his name in the social media marketing space.

Vishal’s journey began by helping businesses to grow on social media and soon he developed his passion for programming. He has participated in and won numerous Hackathons and Coding Competitions to date.

Currently, he is an expert in various programming languages like HTML & CSS. Vishal was always an all-rounder in professional life and studies too. Beginning as a teenager, he faced many problems at the start but he was able to overcome all of them and create a name for himself.

Currently, Vishal is working in InstaEASY as Operational Manager and he has helped hundreds of businesses and social media influencers to grow their exposure on Instagram and overall develop their names on social media. His social media strategies help others to grow their social media presence.

Vishal has recently released his first book, “Quick Call Towards Instagram Growth”, which can easily help anyone to grow their social media profile. His book lays a path for even a beginner on how they can start growing their social media profiles.

The book has everything about Instagram growth, like Instagram algorithms, Instagram automation, Instagram fake followers, basics of Instagram, Shadowban on Instagram, How to use Hashtags, How to grow on IGTV, and many more.

This book provides vast knowledge about Instagram growth and marketing and is a quick guide to grow your Instagram account.