Have you ever thought of buying a car in a new way? Have you ever thought that buying a car, getting a test drive, learning driving, the whole procedure can be funny? No? Well, then you must meet Sheth Manus who can make your car ride a laughter ride.

YouTuber Vinayak Mali and his funny characters are all here to tickle your funny bones on his YouTube channel. A regional comedy channel that can make you laugh in any situation, that can relax you no matter how stressed you are. What type of content he has? Not one not two but he serves the whole platter of entertainment for you. Let’s have a sneak-peek into his content.

Vinayak Mali aka Dadus is a simple boy with a special talent. He can make any simple situation funny and can make you laugh in the cleanest way. An amateur boy, he started his YouTube journey just for hobby and soon became an internet sensation. How? Well as we said above, Vinayak has a platter of entertainment to serve.

His various series like Sheth Manus, Majhi Bayko, Dadus, Kantabai and what not, each and every series has a special flavour. The most beautiful thing about Vinayak’s channel is his special language. Vinayak creates and performs all his videos in a special Agri-Koli language which has a mix of city and village languages. It gives a whole new and interesting twist to the original Agri-Koli language and it’s easy to understand for everyone.

Vinayak’s characters are portrayed from his real-life experiences and his sharp observations of his surroundings. When his gold-studded rich Sheth Manus does anything he does it with swag. This Sheth Manus is the most popular and Vinayak’s funniest character. No one can beat his sense of humour and style.

Vinayak shows the struggles of married life in an equally funny way. In his Majhi Bayko series, it’s hard to control the laughter watching the poor husband and all the troubles he is having because of his wife and in-laws. We have all gone to college in our life but the college life Dadus shows us is something worth watching. Vinayak shows the never seen struggles and comedy situations of a college boy Dadus in the most humorous way.

This is not all. He can make you laugh and thrilled at the same time. How? With his thriller horror-comedy Kantabai. This Kantabai has many secrets and each one is sure to make you laugh. Vinayak offers more varieties of content on his YouTube channel. This is the place where entertainment never ends.

Vinayak Mali is a celebrity who doesn’t need any glamour. People love him for his simplicity and kindness. He is Dadus for his fans. Their own celebrity. No wonder Vinayak has reached the 1.49 Million subscribers on his YouTube channel and still counting.

People love him unconditionally and relate to his content to the core. It touches them as it’s connected to their roots. Vinayak has always been a responsible YouTuber. He believes if your content is good and creative then people love it and do connect to it. The most special and remarkable thing about his content is he never uses any slang language or swearing in his videos. His videos are a perfect example of clean comedy.

Vinayak creates his content very carefully and gives a proper preparation time to his each and every video. He creates his content very responsibly. He knows what his audience will love.

Vinayak Mali has always been a fan of good content and he blends his observations well in his videos. He likes Kushal Badrike’s comedy, Shahrukh Khan’s style and there are many celebrities who inspire him in various ways.

He is inspired by many but he himself is an inspiration to many. His fans adore him and are inspired by his journey. A simple small-town boy to a famous YouTuber. Vinayak has shown how to live each and every moment with utter joy. He is a centre of attraction yet a humble and down to earth celebrity. Vinayak’s many new projects are in the pipeline and will be revealed soon.