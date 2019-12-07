Already having made a name for himself with his persona and vibrant presence, Vin Bogart has made his life an inspiration for many people.

After a long journey through Hollywood and the music industry, Bogart is entering the movie world to tell a story of a spiritual awakening that is sure to motivate millions around the globe. Already an established act across Europe and the US, Bogart is setting his sights on the rest of the world to tell his story.

Bogart, who borrowed his name from Hollywood icon Humphrey Bogart, found a unique way to tell a story through music that propelled him internationally as a well-known multi-instrumentalist. Prior to that, Bogart was actually wearing a different hat as a filmmaker.

In a career spanning several years, Bogart established himself as a dynamic director, editor, and special effects artist shooting music videos for major label artists including chart-topping singer Ty Dolla Sign and legendary hip-hop artist Crooked I. However, he struggled with debilitating panic attacks, allowing him to set his sights on spiritual awakening.

Like a typical Hollywood story, Bogart bounced back with lessons learned from his journey, crafting a sound to help share those lessons and experiences. Becoming one of the best-known artists in his field, Bogart is now taking a step back to the lens in order to tell his story.

At the core of his music are topics such as compassion, kindness, and an egoless lifestyle, so the journey is sure to inspire the masses to triumph over challenges. Using the spiritual journey as the basis, Bogart’s story is sure to change the lives of many.