They say, “Where there is a will, there are always infinite ways of success, you just have to choose the one.” Well, it’s certainly true! Success in life is sure, it’s just a matter of the path you choose to achieve your dreams of life.

Meet Vaibhav Mishra, a successful name in the world of Digital Marketing. After facing hurdles, Vaibhav has achieved what he wants from his life. His dedication, passion, and self-belief made him what he is today.

Let’s catch some glimpses from his past life and get to know more about Vaibhav Mishra: The Young Entrepreneur.

Family Background

Vaibhav was born and brought up in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He is blessed with an elder sister named Sumati Mishra. Vaibhav being the younger is loved by everyone in the house. His parents as well as his sister always supported him in whatever he wants to do. They have also encouraged him to do what his heart says. His parents always played an important role in his life and they mean everything to him.

Education & Qualification

Since childhood, Vaibhav was least interested in studies but was very active and creative in co-curricular activities. His parents supported him very well. In the year 2016, Vaibhav had given his class 12 Board Exams in Commerce Stream. But unfortunately, he failed. It was a sad situation for Vaibhav and he lost all the motivation and future vision of his career.

From the beginning, Vaibhav always wanted to become a businessman. But the failure had demotivated him. He decided to take a year gap before going to any college further. His initial plan was to go abroad for further studies, but everything went wrong. Thus, Vaibhav decided to move out of the house. He left his home at the age of 18 with a friend who was working in the field of Digital Marketing.

Entering Digital Marketing World

No sooner Vaibhav left the house, he instantly started gaining interest in digital marketing. He also got inspired by the work ethics of digital marketing. He thus started learning the basics like Facebook Ad Campaign and getting to learn about Google AdSense. Vaibhav dedicated his whole year to learning Digital Marketing tips and tricks and soon realized how wide the marketing industry has spread.

Vaibhav says, “I realized the reach of Digital Marketing Industry and the opportunities it offers to the newbies like me.”

Vaibhav then decided to join the interesting field. In the year 2017, he joined the college and meanwhile, he also was learning new things and latest trends in the Digital Marketing Industry. There was once a situation when Vaibhav had to choose his college over his career in Digital Marketing, but Vaibhav preferred College Degree. He has completed his degree from Amity University Jaipur. After about a year, Vaibhav decided to make a proper career in Digital Marketing.

At the age of 21, Vaibhav started his own Marketing Company, “Blazon Advertising and Media”. The company successfully delivers integrated marketing solutions. Today Vaibhav is an established Digital Marketer and runs his own company. He has name and fame but he never forgets a friend, a mentor who helped him in his tough times. He is very thankful to Naveen Saini and also his close friends who supported him in his tough times and admired in his happier times as well.

He says, “I love Digital Marketing very much. There is so much to learn every single day. We are still learning and we will keep learning and growing together in this evolving field of Digital Marketing.”

Final Thoughts

There have been a lot of struggles and failures for Vaibhav in his personal and professional life, but he kept going. He is a firm believer in falling down a thousand times and getting up again and again but never stopping.