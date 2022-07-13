Upendra Rai’s viewpoint is a meaningful intervention in burning issues of the 21st century

The recently published books “Nazariya” and “Hastkshep” are a chronicle of India’s political, economic, social and cultural journey over the past two-and-a-half decades. Written by the renowned writer, thinker and Editor-in-Chief of the Rashtriya Sahara group Upendra Rai, the books are a collection of articles on diverse subjects ranging from politics, economy, sports, culture and social issues facing India.

The book “Nazariya” comprises 115 editorials written by Rai for Rashtriya Sahara while “Hastkshep” is an anthology of 117 of Rai’s articles featured in the newspaper’s weekly column by the same name. Nearly 1,100 pages take readers on the fascinating journey that India has travelled during the monumental first two decades of the 21st century that have seen the world evolve at a rate faster than any other time in modern history. These writings are not merely an account of the decisive events of this period but also give a detailed perspective to help readers make a better sense of them.

The articles draw a contrast between Manmohan Singh’s-led UPA rule and the charismatic “brand Modi” by documenting all major developments that have defined these two eras in Indian politics. The books delve deep into the reasons behind rising religious intolerance and communalism while analyzing present challenges before Indian secularism. Upendra Rai has also discussed in great detail how India’s rise on the global stage has synced with PM Narendra Modi’s rising popularity among world leaders.

Rai’s journalistic work is distinguished by its objectivity. However, you can read between the lines in these articles about his honest admiration for PM Modi. He reserves the most magnanimous praise for “brand Modi” mincing nowhere his belief in the Prime Minister’s pre-eminence among all leaders in the current Indian political landscape.

Both the books describe in great detail how the UPA squandered political capital gained by Manmohan Singh’s economic reforms because of rampant corruption under its watch. This led to a political vacuum that was aptly filled by PM Modi’s meteoric rise.

The author has compared PM Modi to Turkey’s founding father Kemal Ataturk Pasha. He sees the glimpse of Pasha’s grit for swimming against the tide in Modi and establishes similarities between the nation-building efforts of the two leaders. In Rai’s view, PM Modi has ushered a new era of change in India similarly to what Pasha had done by modernizing Turkey and bringing it closer to Europe. He hails decisions like demonetization as historic and courageous.

Upendra Rai goes beyond historical comparisons to put the Modi phenomenon in the contemporary context. He views Modi as a step ahead of the great Turk leader in bringing about defining changes to the country’s destiny. Rai’s writings depict Modi as a holistic leader possessing astuteness to figure out the next 100 moves with every single step he takes. He has the inclusivity to give the mantra of “sabka sath, sabka vikas (growth for all, growth with all), the audacity for an initiative as disruptive as the demonetization and the willpower to successfully introduce welfare schemes like Jan-Dhan, Direct Transfer of Benefit, Clean India Mission, Izzat Ghar and Ujjawala Yojana. PM Modi’s vision of increasing solar power capacity has won accolades at the global level.

Most analysts were sceptical about the feasibility of PM Modi’s idea of “one nation, one market, one tax.” But the Prime Minister proved them wrong by effectively implementing the Goods and Sales Tax (GST) all across the country. One nation, one ration card scheme is another example of PM Modi’s idea of strengthening the unity of the country through innovative policies.

Scrapping the outdated Article-370 was considered a huge political gamble by analysts. However, PM Modi took the bait and showed the world how tough decisions can be turned into reality. Similarly, banning triple talaq proved how tough political decisions in the national interest are possible in Indian polity.

The books present Upendra Rai’s seminal work in critically analyzing PM Modi’s rise in the international arena. The candour he has shown in putting forward his views is rare in today’s journalistic scenario. Rai seems not bothered by the need to balance his relations across the political aisle. He otherwise treads a middle path on most issues but minces no words in venerating the Prime Minister.

Explaining the reasons for Brand Modi’s Teflon-coated popularity, Rai writes, “he has been belittling every line etched in contemporary Indian politics by drawing his own. He has been challenging the status quo in corridors of power and moving beyond the time-worn values. His deeds are rattling the routinists. He is demolishing the ruins to make space for the new. This is a painful process. The love of things can often hurt us.”

A reader cannot miss the consistent stoicism in his views on all issues. He reminds the popularity of his weekly column “Hastkshep” among rural civil service aspirants. The books will go a long way in helping them gain a thorough understanding of our contemporary history.

These will also evoke the interest of readers who want to make sense of the path the country and the world are headed in the 21st century and gain a deeper knowledge of all the defining moments of the first two decades of the 21st century.

Rai’s writings are an objective analysis of “Manmohanics” and underline the reasons behind the rise of “brand Modi.” The readers get to know the decisive policies of the Modi government that have successfully steered the country during the Covid-19 pandemic era. His articles leave readers with the impression that a self-reliant India is among Rai’s favourite themes. The author succeeds in explaining all contours of this idea in most lucid terms.

His articles are an authentic record of the unprecedented agitation by farmers against what Rai believes were revolutionary changes to alleviate the problems facing the country’s agriculture sector. Rai has also probed the subject of “Islamophobia” in these articles. Explaining “little reality and more fiction” entailing the phenomenon, he writes, “Islamophobia has become one of the serious global challenges in the past one-and-a-half decade. Many people think it is an assault on Islam. Others believe it is a fight against radicalism. A section argues that Islamic theology in itself is a problem while some liberals view its political aspects as a problem. One needs to see if fundamentalism is a part of the world’s second-biggest religion or whether other factors are responsible for it.”

Needless to say, the same applies to the recent debate on “Hinduphobia.”

(The writer is a renowned media analyst)