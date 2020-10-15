If you don’t know about thepssaini, then here are some key highlights about him.

Parkashjit Singh, the founder of Thepssaini Services and professionally known as thepssaini in the internet world, he first started a YouTube channel, but now he has got some other professional tags too.

Besides an Indian YouTuber, he is also known as a musical artist or an Indian author. Thepssaini’s father Sardar Parmjit Singh is a taxi driver and his mother Karmjit Kaur is a household lady. Now, after senior secondary, thepssaini works as a web developer.

Thepssaini start making videos on YouTube in 2018 as a technical YouTuber. First, he uploads videos about WordPress, blogging, and tips and tricks. But after some time he was creating videos about app development and they got the audience quickly.

Now, if you search about him on YouTube then you will see his channel is verified as a musical artist. Now you might think why YouTube verified his channel as a musical artist or give him music note verification badge?

Basically, thepssaini released his first soundtrack on Soundcloud in 2020 but after some time he released that track officially on other music streaming platforms like Google Play Music, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Spotify and many others. That’s why YouTube officially verified his channel as a musical artist.

Now thepssaini helps other individual artists who want to be verified on YouTube. He has helped more than 50 individual artists and now they are also verified on YouTube.

Besides this, thepssaini runs his official website thepssaini.com where he provides technology-related articles. Also, they accept guest posting or provide pr services on their organization named called Thepssaini Services. He provides these services directly on his official Instagram account @thepssaini at affordable prices. He also works as a music label and releases individual artists’ music on top famous music streaming platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Google Play Music and many more.

Thepssaini also released his 4 books on Google Play Books, Amazon Kindle and Goodreads. All famous search engines like Google, Yahoo, Microsoft Bing and YouTube officially verify thepssaini. He is still working in his field and according to Parkashjit Singh – Thepssaini: “Without hard work, you can’t get success in your life. Just keep following your dreams.”