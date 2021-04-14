Naman Singh Panwar, a resident from Ujjain Madhya Pradesh, is one of those renowned names in the field of Entrepreneurship who have undergone very hard training (educational/practical) to establish themselves in society.

Not every success story is similar therefore not every person has the same pace of learning and perceiving things.

One must look at a person’s success with their rank and wealth but nobody really talks about how many sleepless nights and busy days they have gone through, working hard till they are satisfied with the outcomes.

Naman Singh Panwar has had a similar experience but he made sure that his hard work never goes in vain, getting in return 10 times more than anticipated.

Apart from working towards his career, he has a very interesting personality and possesses the strategic values of playing games.

Now, most people see games as something not advantages to a person but this young man would beg to differ. Be it a PC game or a mobile game, as a child he used to love them all, spending most of his time doing just that. It had never occurred to him that he would have to work one day because he was blinded by the lights of his video game screen.

He even tried his luck in martial arts and joined the classes, learning karate and receiving the black belt too. These are also some of the achievements in his life. It was a long process but a sure one, he soon discovered that he would enjoy blogging on a daily basis. Why not turn from there?

Indeed, it is difficult for a beginner to build a blog with a lot of followers on the very first try. Naman Singh Panwar tried different things and failed in some of them but he was never disheartened because even though he was not doing the right thing, he was learning thousand different ways.

Even the platforms on social media proved to be of no use because he enjoys living in the real world, never has he believed in the digital one. After all, the real qualities of a person can be recognised in real life only.

What was the real breakthrough then? A normal person would usually give up in the middle of their career when they saw no progress but blogging takes time it is a slow but steady process. Naman was already determined to continue in this field of career because time is the best teacher to have ever existed. He had to do it since “Mother put all these dreams in my eyes, how could I not achieve them?” says Naman Singh Panwar.