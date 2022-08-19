From doing a technical core job to making IIM Grads to bring a change!

MBA is a dream for several people, and still, thousands are deprived, majorly due to the high cost of coaching centers. This is where the name of CATway and Kamlendu Choudhary comes into the picture. His goal involves providing affordable alternatives to those who can’t afford regular coaching and improving the quality of pedagogy in a regular coaching scenario.

After his graduation with a Mechanical Engineering background, he joined a sought-after core manufacturing firm. Soon, he realised that the job was not his cup of tea. The dynamic mind took him towards the start-up pathway. But ascendence wasn’t a child’s play. Failing multiple times in persuading students with his ideas, he started with just one student. But with exposure comes a time when you can take a leap and leverage your own connections. And this led to the inception of CATway. The short stint in some well-known coaching institutions helped him know where the shortcomings in this domain exist. CATway is an initiative to plug these holes in the preparation of students. However, the endurance through the testing times paid off with a result of almost 50+ IIM converts apart from many top B School converts in the year 2022 among just around 150 students.

Having guided around 500 students till now, Kamlendu Choudhary believes that any student be it from Science, Commerce or Arts background can get more than 95 percentile even on a bad day in CAT. The only requirement of clearing CAT is having a logical bent of thoughts and keeping the hopes while having bad scores in mocks. One of the challenges that he is facing is for Arts students. Moreover, he believes that the students from Arts background have limited knowledge about their career choices. He hopes to abridge this knowledge gap in coming years through some more products according to the needs of the industry and courses brought by the established institutions.

Apart from paid classes, helping those who can’t afford a coaching is also a primary goal of his.