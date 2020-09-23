With tourism at a complete standstill, the last few months have been extremely challenging for the travel industry worldwide. Organizations immersed in this particular sector have faced huge obstacles over the last few months. In the aftermath of this pandemic, the sector will require a great deal of collaboration among the value chain to achieve an enduring recovery.

In the midst of the pandemic, TBO Group has confirmed that it has reversed some of the austerity measures made in this year in lieu of COVID-19 pandemic. The group is ecstatic to announce that salaries are being restored to pre-pandemic levels.

“I would like to extend my profound gratitude to my dedicated team and colleagues at TBO for their sincerity and commitment towards TBO during these out of the ordinary times. It is a matter of pride that TBO has really come together during these difficult and unprecedented times. The organization regards the unfaltering support by its workforce for it in good as well as hardships. We continue to strive to excellence, by providing a seamless experience to our clients,” says Ankush Nijhawan, Co-Founder, TBO Group.

Swimming against these high tides, the group took stringent measures to protect the interest of the organization and its employees during these unprecedented times.

About TBO Group:

TBO Group is one of India’s largest B2B travel portals, connecting nearly 70,000 travel agents across 105+ countries for their selling requirements. The group focuses on providing a wide range of travel services to clients and agents world over.

The group has one of the largest travel agent networks in the world since its establishment in 2006. The portal has over 700,000+ hotels available on the platform including wholesale rates, bar rates, and B2C rates which make travel rates accessible to travel agents with a click.