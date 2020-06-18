“Passion holds the key towards progression”, this is the conviction of Taha Maklai aka Sugarskull.ae. A lively and energetic personality, Taha is a prominent dessert specialist. Living his life to the fullest, Maklai believes in enjoying the true essence of life.

Showcasing delectables and gathering immense prominence and grandeur in his region, Maklai has proven that one who is passionate and has their career driven by passion, top the charts in no time. Astounding photography intermingled with enthralling delicacies, Taha has his viewers wanting for more.

A fun and food lover, “Life is short, then why not have the desserts first” is Maklai’s way of versing to live a life driven with fun, essence and passion. Apt aesthetics and off the charts ambitions have propelled him to procure more fame. Desserts that make one crave for more, Maklai has been innovative enough with his ideas.

Prestigious collaborators are eager to work with Taha. His profound knowledge, when mingled with that of others, has often engendered beyond belief “foodgasmic” delectables. A dessert specialist, Maklai equally excels in other domains as well.

A top-grade promotional content, with unsparred, elegant and consummate skillset, Taha creates alluring hashtags and caption, engaging his audience. An innovative mind, to keep his fans involved, he proffers excellent giveaways as well. A highly interactive personality, he has a strong aura of goodwill around him.

Augmenting his prominence, he was featured in Khaleej Times, Cosmo Middle East and also the dessert specialist procured the top post on #dessert and #dessertporn, adding to his varying procurements. Proclaiming to be the top-notch dessert specialist in his region, Maklai’s attitude towards life vouches for his proclamation.

A conversationalist, he loves to have both fun and food. His content is so alluring that it makes his viewers feel famished and leaves them wanting even more. People are often continuously engaged to his Instagram: https://instagram.com/sugarskull.ae waiting for another delicious delight to pop up.