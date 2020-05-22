The increasing spread of Covid 19 pandemic and the lockdown, ensured to safeguard the citizens, is quite taxing now. Primarily people are hooked to their cell phones and social media for entertainment. Newer content is being released.

Creator, Entrepreneur and an Innovator, Sunny Sabharwal, also known as Sunny Pulse, aiming to give people some entertainment during this tough time took the initiative of announcing a series named ‘WedPulse’ presented by Pulse Connect. This is a by-product of his entertainment firm Pulse Events & Wedding.

Wedpulse is a series of entertainment that unites different spheres of life under one umbrella. From glam jam to live cooking to making people laugh to having experts onboard where they gave useful tips & advices to get through the lockdown period; they managed to cover it all and make it interactive & entertaining. Renowned experts virtually transferred expertise of their field to general audience.

The tagline itself explains the purpose of the idea ‘Entertainment is the New Essential’. It is aired on the official Instagram page of Pulse Wedding & Events- @pulseeventsindia.

Wedpulse has completed 10 episodes. It has given the opportunity to people to connect more personally with the veterans & influencers of different industries. Kainaat Arora (Bollywood Actress), Sulakshana Monga (Celebrity Couturier), Ojas Rajani (Celebrity Makeup Artist), Siddharth Kannan (Celebrity Emcee), Sunil Pal (Great Indian Laughter Challenge Fame) to name a few.

Following is the list of shows conducted till now:

Episode 1 – Glam Jam

Episode 2 – ComicTine

Episode 3 – Cooking KaroNa

Episode 4 – Game Of Illusions

Episode 5 – Koffee With Kannan

Episode 6 – The Inner Solar System

Episode 7 – Couture Talk

Episode 8 – Beauty Bounty

Episode 9 – Let’s Talk Health

Episode 10 – Virtual Happy Hour

The series has attained remarkable appreciation & viewership from the audience. It has surely captivated audience & proved to be a delight during the lockdown period.