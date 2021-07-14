Rajasthan is already prominent for its music. Lately, the state is witnessing a fusion of western art through a native voice. Rappers of Rajasthan are expanding rhythm to the songs in a way that represents the state’s identity in a more classic way. Rap restores you with a feeling of liberation and duty at the same time. It makes you groove and being more lyric-centric, eventually, the message is conveyed more efficiently.

Talking about the talent, Sumer Ram, also known as Sumsa Supar, is from village Nandwan from Jodhpur and is Rajasthan’s senior-most YouTuber with immense popularity since 2011. The owner of Sumsa Supari Films, his career started mainly from the 2016 Jodhpur Anthem with more than 2 lakh views on YouTube.

Sumsa Supari Films are pleased to announce a collaboration with Afjor Khan, or better known as Rowel Star from Barmer being the most famous media sensation in Rajasthan. Having worked with all the famous Rajasthani celebrities gives him an edge in the industry.

This duo is all set to create a rap about social causes as well as emotions that will mean connecting with the youth. Also, they sing in the native dialect to make youth more proud of their language. These artists also encourage the early budding rappers to rap and sing in their mother tongue.

Some of the finest hits of the artists include Mharo Jodhpur, Flying Arrow, Party Rajasthan Ki, Sanskriti, Jaat Anthem, Jay Ma Jasol Album with almost a million views crossover. Not only this, the channels are verified on Facebook and Koo with more than 100k subscribers.

Being successful in the Rap industry is not an easy task as there’s a lot of hard work that goes beyond stardom.