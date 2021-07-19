Sumant Kant Kaul, a visionary and philanthropist who rose to become the Managing Director of Hitech Cellular and Paging, played a strong role during the inception of Mobile Telephony in India.

An astute visionary with an intent to help people, Sumant Kaul predicted and told Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairmen of Bharti Airtel at its Launch Conference in the Mid 1990s at Hotel Intercontinental New Delhi, now called Lalit, that his organisation would do app. 200000 subscribers and Bharti Airtel under Sunil Bharti Mittal’s astute leadership will surpass 1 million subscribers by the year 2000.

Other members who graced the event were Rajan Bharti Mittal, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Akhil Gupta, Hemant Sachdev GM Marketing Airtel who rose to become the MD of Microsoft India, Sharad Mishra Product Manager among many others. We know now that Telecom not only gave the base for the IT industry to thrive, it also created more than 9 million jobs in the Telecom and IT industry.

Sumant Kant Kaul envisioned that everyone from a street vendor to a rickshaw puller would have their hands on these services to grow economically. In his determination to help the underprivileged, he opened new offices in different parts of India and created a network of more than 300 dealers across the country.

He introduced schemes to subsidise mobile phones, outgoing calls at Re 1 per minute and free incoming calls when the rates were Rs 16.84 per minute for outgoing and incoming calls for a considerable period of time for the general public in 1997-98 onwards in his area of operation, while it was officially done by the government in 2003.

Many people thought that operators were giving the incoming calls free whereas it was available in the network of Hitech Cellular & Paging services Pvt Ltd under the leadership of Sumant Kant Kaul. He even initiated the distribution of diamond pendants, holiday vouchers, Ray-Ban glasses, and free mobile phones to encourage people in Delhi and Maharashtra to subscribe to Airtel and BPL Cellular US West now known as Vodafone Idea.

Never give up on your dreams seeing the hurdles on the way to success. Believing in the same, Sumant says, “If life gives you lemons, instead of squinting your eyes on sourness, learn to make lemonade out of it.”

Sumant Kaul also gave his 3 success mantras, one should always dream big, bigger the dream and the chance of your becoming successful increases. Remember, imagination ignites creation and that dream should always have the intent of helping people.

The second mantra is to find a mentor who himself is successful and third the most important is your ability to honour and fulfil all our promises and commitments made to anyone including your customers.

Sumant Kaul is also the founder of Bliss GenX, the upcoming platform for the Education of Wellness through Mindfulness. During the Covid 19 pandemic, he was joined by people from different countries to learn mindfulness and Samadhi meditation techniques which gave them self realisation, positivity and peace and transformed their lives to a great extent.

He explains scientifically how these techniques using the power of the brain have the ability to ward off the possibility of an attack of outside viruses, parasites that represent the parasitical love and business relationships harming you. He gives credit to his success to his ability to honour his commitment and positive energy whatever the situation to his practice of mindfulness through Samadhi Meditation and other techniques. He learnt this from his mother Kanta Kaul and Guru Shri Kashi Nath Kaul.

Bliss GenX is a wellness, mindfulness and education platform that is going to be launched in August 2021. Sumant is on a mission to transform 1 billion lives by 2025 by instilling awareness in them through Samadhi meditation. These techniques are based on neuroscience, quantum physics, cell biology, genetics as well as ancient practices of meditation and knowledge of the Law of Karma and Consciousness.

Sumant Kaul has been teaching these techniques for the last 12 years in India, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, France, UK, Russia, USA, Hungary and has empowered many who have also stepped up to become the master instructors of these techniques. As a Bliss GenX member, after completing different levels of masterclasses as well as online assessments, learners will be certified as practitioners and subsequently instructors of Bliss GenX.

These instructors will have a choice to upload their masterclasses on Bliss GenX and as well as take live sessions from the app. Sumant Kaul, through Bliss GenX, aims to elevate the consciousness of people towards a more mindful and aware life which also boosts the immune system and kickstarts the body’s self-healing process.

Sumant Kant Kaul says that we all should get vaccinated and lauds the commendable efforts of Global Leaders during the Covid 19 pandemic particularly Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of UAE and king of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for their exemplary leadership in motivating the Medical and ParaMedical services to do a stupendous job.