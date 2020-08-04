At 25, he is extremely dashing and a heartthrob of many. No one can take eyes off from German Model and fashion icon Alexander Weber or Axlek as he is known popularly on social media.

Axlek is one of the most charming young men one could ever come around and a very successful male model. But the fame and success haven’t been served to him on a platter, he has earned it with hard work and determination.

Axlek has been single-handedly raised by his mother after the untimely death of his father. Their struggles to survive through difficult times have brought them closer. Although he started his career behind the camera, his passion to be in front of the camera made him decide to become a professional model.

He worked extremely hard to become a professional model. He now has an impeccable fashion sense backed up with good looks. He has been associated with few of the leading global brands like Ellesse, McDonald, Warner Music, e-Bay, GoDaddy and many more.

When not shooting with world’s top brands he can be seen travelling to few of the most exotic tourist destinations or connecting with his followers on Instagram where he makes sure to reply to each and every message from people across the world.

His Instagram feeds have few of the most incredible pictures of him at most beautiful places like Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Prague etc.

Most of the time he is extremely occupied as his work requires travelling across the globe. When he gets little time off he can be seen glued to his phone either answering the mails or talking to people. When he is in his hometown Bielefeld, he loves to spend time with his friends and mother.